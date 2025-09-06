Website review : Learning made different!

Sometimes when you promise yourself that you’ll sleep after finishing “this or that task,” you still end up going down one of those rabbit holes online. And just when you realise it, you’ve already fumbled into a deep hole of endless exploring through cyberspace, much deeper than you initially thought — one link leads to another, and suddenly you’re learning about something you never even planned to. That’s actually how I stumbled across this site called learn-anything.xyz — a place that’s easy to get into but difficult to come out of because of the enormous amount of knowledge it holds.

At first, the site may feel like boring to you, with just a simple search bar on a clean page. But once you enter a topic you’re interested in learning about, instead of showing results in the usual list format, it gives you a sort of mind map, where one topic branches into others, and each branch has resources you can open and explore.

For instance, if you search “neuroscience,” you don’t just get a list of links — you see branches with connected topics, and from there you can click into more and more. Sometimes it even leads you to something you weren’t thinking about at first, but when you see it, you realise that’s exactly what you wanted. The maps make it easy to see how subjects connect and what kind of subcategories are in them, and this is something normal search engines don’t do.

Overall, there’s no complexity to the site. It’s simple and has no ads. It is built open-sourced, so anyone can add resources and expand it. That said, the quality of resources isn’t always consistent. Some links are great, while others feel random or outdated. And if you prefer a more theoretical approach, you might find the maps a little confusing at times.

So overall, www.learn-anything.xyz is best for anyone who enjoys exploring. It’s not the place to ‘master’ a subject from start to finish, but it’s great for knowing what connect to what. It feels more like a map of curiosity than a traditional learning site, and that’s what makes it different.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 6th, 2025