Death toll in suicide bombing at BNP’s Quetta rally rises to 15

The death toll in a suicide bombing near Shahwani Stadium in Quetta’s Sariab the previous night rose to 15 on Wednesday.

The attack occurred shortly after the conclusion of a public meeting of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) held to mark the death anniversary of the late Sardar Attaullah Mengal. The banned militant Islamic State group claimed responsibility today for the attack, AFP reported.

Addressing a press conference today, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that the suicide attack claimed 15 lives and injured 32 others.

He said the explosion occurred approximately 500 metres from the exit point of the rally, adding that the rally had officially concluded hours earlier, with the blast taking place at 9:45pm in a poorly lit area near a graveyard.

Shafqaat said that the attacker was unable to breach the main gathering due to stringent security measures, including the deployment of 120 police personnel.

He added that this forced the assailant to detonate the device away from the crowd. “The remains of the bomber, believed to be under 30 years old, were recovered, and authorities estimate that around eight kilogrammes of explosives were used,” he said.

Shaqaat said that the chief minister had announced a compensation package of Rs1.5 million for families of the deceased, Rs0.5m for each injured individual and Rs 200,000 in support for minor victims.

He said Section 144 has been enforced across Balochistan till September 15 and a province-wide high alert remains in effect, adding that authorities have also prohibited public gatherings and processions after sundown, especially during Eid Miladun Nabi, to ensure public safety.

Shafqaat urged the public to trust law enforcement agencies, follow security protocols and report any suspicious activity.

CM Bugti orders swift action against perpetrators, calls for unity

Separately, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, declaring that terrorists would not be allowed to destabilise the province’s peace.

The chief minister expressed these remarks during a high-level meeting on law and order convened in the wake of the attack.

During the meeting, Shafqaat and Acting Inspector General of Police Saeed Wazir presented a detailed briefing on the incident. CM Bugti emphasised the need to strengthen security protocols and assured that there would be zero tolerance for lapses in public protection.

He directed Shafqaat to keep both the public and media informed with verified updates to counter misinformation.

“The terrorists behind the Shahwani Stadium blast will be brought to their logical conclusion and held accountable under the law,” Bugti added, reaffirming the government’s solidarity with the victims’ families.

He said that critically injured individuals would be transferred to Karachi via government air services if necessary to ensure optimal medical care.

The chief minister urged political parties and citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the current threat alert.

“This is a time for unity and collective resolve to defeat those who seek to spread fear,” he said.

In preparation for upcoming religious events, Bugti instructed officials to devise a comprehensive security plan for Eid Miladun Nabi processions. He appealed to the public to support authorities in maintaining peace during these gatherings.

He also visited Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre and Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta to enquire about the health of blast victims.

Health department officials briefed the chief minister on the medical facilities provided to the injured.

The chief minister met the injured and their heirs and asked about the quality of treatment.

Expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken for the treatment and care of the injured, he said that all possible medical facilities were being provided to the injured.

CM Bugti said that terrorists were showing cowardice by targeting innocent citizens and they would not succeed in their design to sabotage the peace of the province.

President, PM Shehbaz condemn blast

President Asif Ali Zardari vehemently condemned the blast, said a statement from the Presidency, adding he directed the relevant institutions to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

The president expressed his profound grief and solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, offering his condolences. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and issued directives to concerned officials to provide them with the best possible medical treatment.

In a separate statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on an official visit to Beijing, also condemned the attack in the strongest terms. The premier expressed his deep sorrow and anguish over the loss of lives.

PM Shehbaz characterised the assault on the political rally as “damning evidence of the nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan”. He asserted that “terrorists are the enemies of peace and development in Balochistan.”

He further declared, “We will continue the war against terrorism until the complete eradication of this menace.”

PM Shehbaz stated that attacks on innocent and unarmed citizens were “cowardly and condemnable”. The prime minister also instructed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the wounded and to ensure the swift identification and prosecution of those involved in the bombing.

He also spoke with CM Bugti to extend his condolences.

“The terrorists involved in the blast will be traced and given exemplary punishment,” the prime minister said. “Terrorists are enemies of peace and development in Balochistan.“