13 lives lost, 35 hurt in suicide bombing after BNP rally

• Akhtar Mengal, Mehmood Achakzai, ANP and National Party leaders, who were also present at the gathering, remained unhurt

• Five security men martyred in Kech IED blast

QUETTA: At least 13 people were killed and 35 others injured in a suicide bombing near Shahwani Stadium in the Sariab area here on Tuesday night, shortly after the conclusion of a public meeting of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) held to mark the death anniversary of the late Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

BNP President and MNA Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who presided over the gathering, remained unhurt as the blast occurred when he was leaving for home. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Asghar Khan Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP), and former senator Mir Kabeer Muhammad Shai of the National Party were also present, but escaped unhurt.

However, former BNP MPA Mir Ahmed Nawaz Baloch and the party’s central labour secretary Musa Jan were among those injured along with several party workers and supporters.

“We have received 13 bodies and 35 injured at the hospital,” Dr Wasim Baig told Dawn, adding that the condition of several injured was critical.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat, however, confirmed the death toll at 11 at that time. “So far, 11 people have lost their lives while over 30 are injured,” he said, warning that the toll could rise as many were in serious condition.

Officials confirmed it was a suicide attack. The bomber detonated his explosives-laden jacket in the parking area as participants were leaving the meeting.

According to police, the explosion occurred about 15 minutes after the meeting ended, when crowds were dispersing.

“The blast took place in the parking area of the stadium,” said BNP’s senior vice president Sajid Tareen, adding that Sardar Mengal was still present at the time but later reached home safely.

Six vehicles, including bulletproof cars belonging to politicians, were damaged in the explosion. Mir Kabeer Muhammad Shai survived as he was inside his bulletproof vehicle when the blast occurred.

In a late-night statement, the Balochistan Home Department said a high-level investigation had been ordered. Authorities had collected evidence from the site, it said, adding that the injured were being provided the best possible medical care.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Najeebullah, Shan, Muhammad Hanif, Madad Khan, Waqir Ahmed, Hafeez, Abdul Nabi, Nasarullah, Allah Bakhsh, Najeebullah, son of Asadullah, Allah Bakhsh and Muhammad Waqar.

Kech IED blast

Separately, five security personnel were martyred and three others injured on Tuesday when a convoy of security forces was targeted in a blast in the Buleda area of Kech district, near the Pakistan-Iran border.

Officials said the convoy of Frontier Corps personnel was passing near Babar Post when a powerful explosion struck one of the vehicles. Five soldiers lost their lives in the attack, while three others sustained injuries.

A senior security official confirmed that the blast occurred close to the convoy. He said an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by unidentified miscreants on the roadside, was detonated when the convoy was passing through the area.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025