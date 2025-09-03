BLOCKED ROADS: I wish to highlight the growing menace of encroachments on major roads in Karachi, especially in North Nazimabad, Water Pump, Nagan Chowrangi and Sohrab Goth where pushcart vendors continue to occupy entire lanes throughout the day as well as till late in the evening. This constant encroachment narrows the roads, causing severe traffic jams that obstruct even ambulances dealing with emergencies. Sadly, no effective action is visible from the authorities. The administration must urgently clear these roads and ensure strict monitoring afterwards for the safety and convenience of people.

Dr Asim Mubashir

Karachi

GAS SHORTAGE: Gas crisis in the country has turned into a year-round struggle for almost everyone. In many areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, families cannot cook food at regular times, even during summers, because of low or zero gas pressure. Citizens pay their bills regularly, but are left to suffer in the wake of severe gas crisis, while mismanagement, line losses and lack of long-term planning continue to plague the system. They are forced to buy expensive LPG cylinders or switch to electrical appliances, which further raises their monthly expenses. As such, The situation shows a complete failure of energy governance. The government must stop handing out seasonal excuses,and instead work on fairer distribution, investment in critical infrastructure, and accountability of gas-supply companies.

Muhammad Anfal

Islamabad

A CRITICAL QUESTION: Several colleges and university buildings in the country stand deserted. Can we blame the youth for not caring about education? When making a short video can bring more money than years of hard work, they think there is always something better and more productive to do than spending time in a classroom. This is a big crisis, not just for education, but for society at large. We must settle on a course of action before it gets too late to do anything.

Dr M. Khan Sangi

Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025