Oil sales up 7pc

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total oil sales rose to 1.3 million tonnes in August, marking a 7pc year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 6pc rise compared to July, according to data compiled by Topline Securities.

Cumulative oil sales for the first two months of FY26 (July-August) reached 2.523 million tonnes, reflecting a 5pc YoY increase.

Petrol (motor spirit) sales stood at 675,000 tonnes in August, up 8pc YoY and 10pc month-on-month (MoM). During July-August, petrol sales totalled 1.288m tonnes, up 6pc from 1.216m tonnes in the same period last year. Analysts attributed the increase to growing demand from the two/three-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments.

High-speed diesel (HSD) sales also posted double-digit growth, rising 14pc YoY in August to 522,000 tonnes from 456,000 tonnes a year earlier, and 2.6pc from 509,000 tonnes in July. Total diesel sales during July–August stood at 1.031m tonnes, up 12pc compared to 921,000 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2024.

In contrast, furnace oil (FO) consumption continued its steep decline. Sales dropped 71pc YoY to just 19,000 tonnes in August, down from 65,000 tonnes in August 2024. FO consumption in July was 15,000 tonnes. During the July–August period, FO sales plunged 76pc to 34,000 tonnes from 142,000 tonnes in the same period last year.

The sharp fall in furnace oil sales reflects the ongoing shift away from FO-based power generation as cleaner and more cost-effective fuels gain preference.

