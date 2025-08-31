Ogra notifies 0.54pc decrease in LPG price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory (Ogra) on Sunday notified the new price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) at Rs214.19 per kilogramme for the month of September, according to a notification available with Dawn.com.

Last month, the price of LPG was set at Rs215.37 per kg for August, down from Rs233.10 in July — a decrease of Rs17.73 per kg. Consequently, the price of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder was fixed at Rs2,541.36.

According to today’s notification, Ogra set the per kg price of LPG at Rs214.19, down from Rs215.37 — a decrease of Rs1.18 per kg since last month. The price for an 11.8kg cylinder was set at Rs2,527.47 — making a cylinder Rs13.89 cheaper than the month prior.

These prices are effective from September 1 onwards.

“The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate,” a separate Ogra press release read.

“As compared to [the] previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP remains unchanged. The average dollar exchange rate has slightly decreased by 0.69pc resulting in a decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs13.89 per 11.8 kg cylinder (0.54pc).”