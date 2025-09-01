E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Floods will keep 45 Lahore schools shut after holidays

Imran Gabol Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 09:45am
This aerial view shows partially submerged residential buildings following the overflowing of the Ravi River in Lahore on August 30. — AFP
LAHORE: While announcing the reopening of all other schools in Lahore on Monday (today) after the summer vacations, the District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore said that 45 schools will remain closed due to flooding or their current use as flood relief camps.

The schools that will remain closed are primarily located in severely flood-impacted areas, including Shahdara, Saggian, Maraka, Chung, Manga, and Bund Road.

The affected institutions include 33 government schools, three schools managed by the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF), one school under the Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority (PEIMA-PSSP), and eight private schools, according to an order issued by the deputy commissioner.

Temporary closure also affects specific institutions, including Government Higher Secondary School Maraka Quarter, Government High School Shahdara Mor Farakh Abad, Government Higher Secondary School Niaz Baig, and Government Central Model School No. 2 Rattigan Road.

Private institutions in the Tehsil Raiwind area, including British Grammar School, The Heaven School System, and Dar-e-Arqam Manga Mandi, will also remain shut.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

