Over 2m displaced as Punjab braces for more torrents from India

• Next 48 hours critical; PDMA warns of ‘exceptionally high flood’ levels at Sutlej, Chenab through Sept 3

• Death toll rises to 33 in Punjab; monsoon claims 850 lives nationwide

• UN envoy visits flood-hit Sialkot

• Sindh preparing for ‘super flood’, CM Murad fears 200,000 people may be affected

• Woman, two daughters killed in roof collapse in South Waziristan

LAHORE: The overflowing Che­nab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers have displaced more than two million people across 2,200 villages since Aug 23, while Sindh braces for what officials warn could be a “super flood” as mas­sive inflows from Punjab move downstream.

Rescue and relief operations are underway on an unprecedented scale in Punjab, where the Provincial Disa­ster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned that the next 48 hours are critical. In Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has cautioned that inflows of nearly one million cusecs could threaten barrages and inundate vast swathes of land, endangering more than 200,000 people.

The Punjab PDMA has warned that the next two days are critical, as heavy rainfall in India’s Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh catchment areas is expected to push additional floodwaters into Pakistan.

Officials fear that if India releases an additional 300,000 cusecs into the Sutlej, areas around Lahore and its outskirts could face massive devastation. Already, localities such as Mohlanwal on Multan Road have been inundated, forcing emergency evacuations as water entered residential homes.

Monsoon rains over the past week swelled the three major rivers that cut through Punjab. The flooded rivers have affected mostly rural areas near their banks, but heavy rain also flooded urban areas, including several parts of Lahore. While South Asia’s seasonal monsoon brings rainfall that farmers depend on, climate change is making the phenomenon more erratic, and deadly, across the region.

Landslides and floods triggered by heavier-than-usual monsoon rains have killed more than 850 people nationwide since June.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed that very high to exceptionally high floods are expected to persist in the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala, while the Chenab at Trimmu and Panjnad is likely to attain exceptionally high flood levels through Sept 3.

Addressing the media, the PDMA chief said the situation regarding the release of water from Indian dams has been sensitive and all relevant departments remained alert.

He said the Indus Water Commission, the NDMA and all departments remained active and they spoke with the Indian Commission regarding the Sutlej water.

The Indian Commission did not give any official update regarding the release of water from the Salal Dam, he said.

The decision to conduct breaches in the flood dykes was taken to save populated areas, he said, adding that the Sutlej River caused more destruction in Kasur.

He said the Punjab Irrigation Department had managed the flow of Sutlej water. There is an expected flow of 253,000 cusecs there, which will further decrease at the Kasur point and there will be more water at Head Islam and Vehari.

Mr Kathia said that when the water reaches the Panjnad at Ali Pur, there will be a flow of over 900,000 cusecs, and a flow of 1.1 million cusecs is expected to enter Sindh.

Water flow

According to data released by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) at 11pm on Sunday, the flow at Marala Headworks on the Chenab River was recorded at 114,550 cusecs (falling trend), while Khanki Headworks was at 154,339 cusecs (steady trend).

The flow at Qadirabad Headworks stood at 154,865 cusecs (steady trend). At the Chiniot Bridge, the flow was 209,457 cusecs (falling trend).

A significant concern was Trimmu Headworks, where the flow was in the “very high flood” category at 479,743 cusecs but was falling.

On the River Ravi, the flow was 479,743 cusecs at Jassar, 69,780 at Shahdara, 179,730 (very high) at Balloki, and 50,158 at Sidhnai.

As for the Sutlej River, the flow at Ganda Singh Wala was in “exceptionally high flood” at 253,068 cusecs. The flow was 134,970 at Sulemanki Headworks and 69,730 cusecs at Islam Headworks.

The key point of observation is the Panjnad Headworks, where the flow was normal at 87,564 cusecs at 11pm but was rising.

Death toll rises to 33

PDMA’s latest Flood Situation Report revealed that 33 people lost their lives and eight others were injured due to high floods in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers from Aug 23 to 31.

According to the report, 2,066,785 people of 2,222 mouzas were affected and 506 relief camps were established to provide shelter to 10,654 people in the province. As many as 352 medical camps were established, in which 17,853 people were treated.

The rescue teams evacuated 760,424 people and 516,258 animals and transported them to safe locations. Veterinary services are being provided through 331 camps.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said on Sunday that recent rains and flash floods have claimed 850 lives and left more than 1,150 people injured across the country.

Speaking to the media alongside Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik, the NDMA chief said that over 600,000 people were relocated to safer areas during the flooding, and thousands of livestock were also rescued across the country.

He said the final monsoon spell is expected in the first 10 days of September, with heavy rainfall likely in eastern Punjab, Azad Kashmir and nearby regions.

Over 2m displaced

Climate Minister Musadik Malik told the briefing that nearly 2m people have been displaced across the country, mostly in Punjab, due to devastating floods, warning that the brunt of the crisis is falling on the country’s poorest families.

“Our first, second and third priority is around the 800,000 poorest people who do not have wealthy relatives to rely on and are in dire need of aid,” Mr Malik told the media.

He urged the nation to stand with the poor. “If there is any NGO in your area or if you personally can help a displaced family, please do so,” he emphasised.

Mr Malik pointed to Punjab’s geography, where five rivers converge, as a challenge, warning that the Panjnad system could face flows as high as 3m cusecs if conditions worsen.

Earlier, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed that over 2m people have been affected by floods in Punjab. Of them, nearly 750,000 have been safely evacuated, Ms Aurangzeb said, calling it the “largest evacuation operation in the country’s history”.

UN delegation visits flood-hit Sialkot

Meanwhile, a United Nations delegation led by Resident Coordinator Dr Muhammad Ahmad Yahya visited the flood-affected areas of Sialkot to assess damage and distribute aid.

Accompanied by local officials, including Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, and Regional Director of Rescue 1122, Syed Kamal Abid, the eight-member delegation embarked on a tour.

They spent two hours visiting the flood-hit areas, including Kot Dasu and Daska, using Rescue 1122 boats. During their visit, they provided rations, ready-to-eat food and drinking water to people impacted by the floodwaters.

“The United Nations stands with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time,” Dr Yahya said.

Sindh braces for ‘super flood’

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government had devised a comprehensive plan to deal with the looming “super flood” — a term used when inflows reach 900,000 cusecs or more.

On Sunday, the chief minister visited the Guddu and Sukkur barrages, where he was briefed by the PDMA and other officials regarding flood preparations and relief measures.

He told the media that inflows from Trimmu would reach Sindh in about five days via Panjnad.

He said that in 2010, inflows of 1.1 million cusecs had passed from the Guddu Barrage. “This time, even 900,000 to one million cusecs would be extremely challenging. If inflows remain limited, losses will be manageable, but crops may still not survive,” he said.

Mr Shah said the provincial government’s foremost priority was to protect human lives and livestock, followed by safeguarding the Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

“We know exactly which areas will be affected at different water levels — 500,000 to 700,000 cusecs, 700,000 to 900,000, or even beyond. If inflows cross 900,000 cusecs, over 200,000 people may be impacted,” he warned.

He noted that Sindh’s terrain poses greater risks than Punjab’s. “In Punjab, designated breaches allow water to return quickly to the river. But Sindh lies below river level, so once water spreads, it does not recede easily,” he explained.

Also on Sunday, authorities relocated thousands of people from Sindh’s riverine areas to safer locations.

Woman, two daughters killed in KP

Meanwhile, a woman and her two daughters died after the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rains in the Spin Mazak area of Upper South Waziristan’s Sararogha tehsil late on Saturday night.

According to the district administration officials, the incident occurred when the roof of a room collapsed owing to heavy rains. Locals rushed to the scene and managed to recover bodies from debris before shifting them to Wana Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Upper South Waziristan Asmat Ullah Wazir expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide non-food items and other basic relief to the affected family. He said that compensation and further assistance measures were being arranged.

Only last week, torrential rains and flash floods wreaked havoc across the district, sweeping away three key bridges and destroying three houses completely.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old girl was swept away by floodwaters and lost her life. The deputy commissioner said the district administration in South Waziristan Upper was making all-out efforts to support the affected families.

Abid Baig in Narowal and A.K. Wazir in Upper South Waziristan also contributed to this report. With input from APP and AFP

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025