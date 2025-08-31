Modi-Trump bond under strain: NYT

WASHINGTON: The relationship between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump has become increasingly tense following disagreements over the India-Pakistan conflict and escalating trade tensions, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

According to the report, a pivotal moment occurred during a June phone call, where Modi firmly rejected Trump’s claims of US mediation in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, infuriating the US president.

During the conversation, Modi told Trump that “at no point during this entire sequence of events was there any discussion... on an India-US trade deal, or any proposal for US mediation between India and Pakistan”, as reported by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

This direct denial came after Trump repeatedly and publicly claimed that his intervention had played a key role in ending a military escalation.

Nobel Prize

According to the newspaper, Trump “repeatedly, publicly, exuberantly” declared that he had resolved the conflict, even suggesting that Pakistan might nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, a nomination that he had openly campaigned for.

The Times noted that Trump’s comments carried a “not-so-subtle implication” that Modi should support his Nobel bid — a suggestion the Indian leader refused to entertain.

Trump’s desire for a Nobel Prize added a personal layer to the tension. As the NYT reported, Trump took pride in his “diplomatic achievement”, and his insistence on being recognised for ending the conflict further frustrated Modi. Given Modi’s strongman image, especially in relation to Pakistan, acknowledging US mediation would have been politically damaging.

Swift fallout

The fallout from the June call was swift. Weeks later, amid stalled trade talks, Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports and added a secondary 25pc tariff on India’s purchase of Russian oil, totalling a crushing 50pc. The New York Times highlighted that these penalties appeared to be more than just a response to trade imbalances — they were seen by many as a consequence of Modi’s refusal to recognise Tru­mp’s role in the ceasefire.

Richard M. Rossow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies pointed out: “The colossal penalties on India appear to be punishment for not falling in line.”

Despite multiple attempts by Trump to reach out to Modi, the Indian leader did not respond. “Modi did not respond to those requests,” two sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

This further signalled the unravelling relationship between the two leaders, who had once shared a close bond. Trump’s pursuit of recognition for the ceasefire and his efforts to claim credit for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict were central to the breakdown.

According to NYT, the dispute was exacerbated by Modi’s unwillingness to even subtly acknowledge any US involvement, illustrating how politically sensitive the Kas­h­mir issue remains for India.

Modi’s strong resistance to US intervention was also in line with India’s long-standing policy of rejecting third-party mediation in the Kashmir dispute.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025