E-Paper | August 31, 2025

KU vows to resist every bid to grab university’s land

Waqas Ali Ranjha Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am
KU administration deputes its watch and ward personnel at the piece of land. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
KU administration deputes its watch and ward personnel at the piece of land. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: A day after the administration, aided by a large number of students, foiled an attempt to grab Karachi University land in front of its Silver Jubilee Gate, the varsity’s vice chancellor (VC) has declared his firm opposition to the “illegal attempt by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to seize the land” and warned of legal consequences if such actions continue.

The incident drew widespread condemnation not only from KU teachers, officers and employees’ bodies but also from political parties.

However, the KDA insisted that the land in question belonged to the authority and the varsity allegedly constructed a nursery there.

Talking to Dawn, KU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that any future encroachment efforts by the KDA or other entities would be met with strong resistance.

“We have already issued several court notices to KDA and others who have tried to grab varsity land,” the VC said, adding that, if necessary, the university would take the matter to the Anti-Corruption Department and pursue action at the highest levels.

Move to occupy piece of land in front of Karachi University’s Silver Jubilee Gate condemned

As per university officials, on Aug 29 a team from the KDA, accompanied by police vehicles and several officials carrying construction supplies, arrived unannounced in front of the the Silver Jubilee Gate. The group began marking boundaries, placing wooden stakes, and installing signboards on a vacant plot adjacent to the gate.

Soon after hearing about the activity, varsity officials arrived at the scene to intervene. They confronted the KDA team and demanded legal documentation or official authorisation permitting them to take control of the land. The KDA representatives, however, failed to produce any such documents.

The KDA officers allegedly used threatening language, physically pushed security staff, and even issued warnings of arrest. The altercation drew the attention of students on campus, many of whom gathered at the site in protest, chanting slogans condemning what they described as an “assault” on public education property.

Following resistance from KU staff and the growing presence of protesting students, the KDA team ultimately withdrew from the scene.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the KDA said that the authority was engaged in large-scale operations against encroachments across the city. He said KDA DG Asif Jan Siddiqui visited Gulistan-i-Jauhar Block 1 where a nursery was constructed by the KU on the KDA land adjacent to its Silver Jubilee Gate.

He said that during the visit of the KDA team on the encroached land, students illegally interfered in the matter and tried to create law and order situation.

The spokesman claimed that the land in question originally belonged to the KDA.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...