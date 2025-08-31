KU vows to resist every bid to grab university’s land

KARACHI: A day after the administration, aided by a large number of students, foiled an attempt to grab Karachi University land in front of its Silver Jubilee Gate, the varsity’s vice chancellor (VC) has declared his firm opposition to the “illegal attempt by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to seize the land” and warned of legal consequences if such actions continue.

The incident drew widespread condemnation not only from KU teachers, officers and employees’ bodies but also from political parties.

However, the KDA insisted that the land in question belonged to the authority and the varsity allegedly constructed a nursery there.

Talking to Dawn, KU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that any future encroachment efforts by the KDA or other entities would be met with strong resistance.

“We have already issued several court notices to KDA and others who have tried to grab varsity land,” the VC said, adding that, if necessary, the university would take the matter to the Anti-Corruption Department and pursue action at the highest levels.

As per university officials, on Aug 29 a team from the KDA, accompanied by police vehicles and several officials carrying construction supplies, arrived unannounced in front of the the Silver Jubilee Gate. The group began marking boundaries, placing wooden stakes, and installing signboards on a vacant plot adjacent to the gate.

Soon after hearing about the activity, varsity officials arrived at the scene to intervene. They confronted the KDA team and demanded legal documentation or official authorisation permitting them to take control of the land. The KDA representatives, however, failed to produce any such documents.

The KDA officers allegedly used threatening language, physically pushed security staff, and even issued warnings of arrest. The altercation drew the attention of students on campus, many of whom gathered at the site in protest, chanting slogans condemning what they described as an “assault” on public education property.

Following resistance from KU staff and the growing presence of protesting students, the KDA team ultimately withdrew from the scene.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the KDA said that the authority was engaged in large-scale operations against encroachments across the city. He said KDA DG Asif Jan Siddiqui visited Gulistan-i-Jauhar Block 1 where a nursery was constructed by the KU on the KDA land adjacent to its Silver Jubilee Gate.

He said that during the visit of the KDA team on the encroached land, students illegally interfered in the matter and tried to create law and order situation.

The spokesman claimed that the land in question originally belonged to the KDA.

