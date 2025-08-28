Evacuation planned as Sindh braces for high flood in Indus River

KARACHI: As Punjab was severely hit by flooding after heavy rains and excess water released by India from its dams, the Sindh government on Wednesday braced for high flood risk and established ministerial committees comprising elected representatives to deal with the developing situation.

Official sources told Dawn that the Pakistan Peoples Party government mobilised its elected representatives in Sindh, appointing provincial ministers as focal persons to oversee the right and left banks of the Indus River within their respective jurisdictions.

Fearing mass evacuation, the government also instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to arrange necessary logistics such as boats, tents, ration bags, medicines and machinery, the officials said.

The health department has been asked to mobilise medical teams to counter potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

KMC asked to arrange safe shelters in Karachi; Guddu and Sukkur barrages face ‘very high flood’ threat from Sept 4 to 5

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah convened a meeting and directed all relevant authorities to remain alert and ensure full implementation of the Provincial Monsoon Contingency Plan 2025, the officials added.

The chief minister said that the warning of exceptionally high flood levels in the Indus could not be taken lightly. “Our first priority is saving lives and livelihoods, and we must remain in constant coordination with the NDMA and federal agencies,” he added.

The CM also asked all MPAs from districts along the Indus River to remain in their constituencies over the next week and maintain close coordination with the designated focal persons.

The chief minister told the meeting participants that the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its Weekly Significant Weather Outlook for Rivers’ Catchments (28th Aug–3rd Sep 2025), had warned of very high to exceptionally high flood levels in eastern rivers due to heavy rainfall over the upper catchments and water releases from Indian dams.

He said that the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur was expected to attain very high flood levels from Sept 4 to Sept 5, which could pose a significant threat to the province.

The chief minister instructed divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and relevant departments to remain on 24-hour alert and take immediate measures to protect embankments and vulnerable communities.

The health department has been instructed to immediately deploy medical teams and carry out preventive vaccination campaigns against waterborne diseases.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), local bodies, and rescue officials have been directed to ensure emergency evacuations, provide heavy machinery, and arrange safe shelters for those affected by the floodwaters.

The chief minister emphasised that all institutions must maintain full coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority and federal authorities.

Focal persons

The focal persons will be responsible for directly monitoring the situation, coordinating relief efforts, and ensuring the implementation of flood mitigation measures in their designated areas.

For the area from Guddu to Sukkur, Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has been appointed as the focal person for the right bank, while Agriculture, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar will oversee the left bank.

For the area from Sukkur to Kotri, Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo will oversee the right bank, while Energy and Planning Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will oversee the left bank.

Below Kotri, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has been appointed as the focal person for the right bank, while Livestock and Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani will oversee the left bank.

Governor

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori termed India’s release of water into Pakistan’s rivers as “water terrorism” against the country.

Speaking to the media at Governor House, Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, accompanied by senior MQM Pakistan leader Anees Qaimkhani and others, said that India’s “water terrorism” had caused flooding in the Chenab and Ravi Rivers, and its impact will soon be felt at Kotri Barrage in Sindh and other downstream areas.

He appealed to philanthropists and wealthy individuals to reach out to flood-hit areas and extend assistance to the affected families.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2025