Ominous rain forecast for Karachi, parts of Sindh

Dawn Report Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025
This screengrab from the Zoom Earth website shows the system hovering over lower Sindh early on Thursday.
This screengrab from the Zoom Earth website shows the system hovering over lower Sindh early on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: Autho­rities on Wednesday war­ned that heavy rainfall, ranging between 50 to 100 mill­­imetres or more, would batter Karachi and parts of Sindh over the next 12 to 24 hours, raising concerns of urban floo­ding, waterlogging and disruption to daily life.

According to the Zoom Earth weather tracking website, an intense system forming over Sindh would hit urban centres like Hyderabad and Karachi after midnight on Wedn­esday. The system, which is likely to head out to sea by the morning, might precipitate heavily concentrated downpours in lower Sindh.

A spokesman for the National Disaster Mana­gement Authority (NDMA) advised residents in vulner­able areas, including Karachi, Hyde­rabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur, to remain alert and closely monitor official updates to mitigate potential hazards.

Urban flooding is expe­cted to persist in Kar­achi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas due to continued downpours and poor drainage infrastructure.

Simultaneously, districts such as Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Da­du face an elevated risk of flash flooding.

Rising water levels in the Indus River and its tributaries may inundate low-lying areas, prompting fears of widespread disruption.

Major highways and local roads could be sub merged, severely affecting traffic and daily routines across the region.

In anticipation of flooding, authorities have urged residents to relocate valuables and livestock to safer locations.

Households are advised to prepare emergency kits with essential supplies, including food, water, medicines and first aid. Extreme caution is recommended when handling electrical appliances, and submerged roads or electric poles should be strictly avoided.

Disruptions in power and telecom services are also likely. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through verified official sources and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2025

