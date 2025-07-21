Six people killed during widespread rains in most districts of Sindh

HYDERABAD / SUKKUR / LARKANA / MIRPURKHAS: At least six persons lost their lives in different incidents of roof collapse, electrocution and drowning during widespread rains in many districts of Sindh on Saturday night and Sunday.

Hyderabad received a second brief spell of monsoon rains in early hours of Sunday causing flooding of most major arteries. The rain started at around 6:15am and continued till 6:40am.

According to meteorological office, 18.6mm and 21.8mm of rainfall was recorded at its airport and city observatories, respectively.

The busy areas like Cloth Market, Fatima Jinnah Road, Makki Shah, Railway Station, low-lying lanes of Qasimabad, Wahdat Colony, Hussainabad and Latifabad were inundated. Most areas within the Hyderabad city were hit by drainage issue because of choked storm water drains that have not been de-silted for long. As many as 55 feeders of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) tripped amid the rain on Sunday, a spokesman for the utility said. These feeders were gradually re-energised, he added.

Two women, teenage boy electrocuted; seven-year-old drowns in pond

Most parts of Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts received several heavy and light spells of rain on Saturday night and Sunday.

Officials at the local Met office told Dawn that Larkana received 93.5mm and Mohenjo Daro 86mm of rain.

Two women, Razia Mugheri, 40, a resident of Yar Mohammed Colony, and Kaveeta Chachar, 22, a resident of Islam Chachar village, were electrocuted during rainfall.

They received fatal electrical shock while trying to switch on the water motor at their respective homes.

Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, and Khairpur districts of upper Sindh also received several spells of moderate rain that had started on late Saturday and continued till Sunday evening.

A 13-year-old boy, Imdad Ali Sarki, was electrocuted when he touched an electricity pole outside his home in the Garhi Sabayo area of Jacobabad. The area falls within the limits of the Saddar police station.

His family members rushed him to the Jacobabad Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Two young brothers, Rashid Ali and Abu Bakar, belonging to the Khoso tribe, drowned while bathing in a canal along Khuda Bakhsh Noorani village in Thull taluka of Jacobabad district.

A hectic search was mounted by their family after they went missing. Finally, their bodies were seen floating in the canal.

Separately, a seven-year-old boy, Misbah, drowned in a pond of rainwater while playing outside his home in the city.

Strong winds sweeping the entire upper Sindh region before and during the rainfall caused hours-long power outages and badly disrupted telecommunication network across the region.

The rains also caused flooding in urban and rural areas creating deep ponds of rainwater and sewage blocking people’s access to their homes as well as vital installations such as railway stations, bust stands, hospitals and workplaces. Drainage system in all cities and towns turned dysfunctional.

The roof of a vegetable shop owned by the Khairpur municipality and allotted to a tenant collapsed during the rainfall. No one was injured in the incident.

Jacobabad received a brief spell of downpour at about 3pm on Sunday.

Mirpurkhas district and its outskirts received intermittent showers leading to inundation of highway, main roads, streets and low-lying areas on Sunday.

Rainwater remained accumulated as the municipality failed to make any arrangement for draining it out.

In some low-lying areas, knee-deep water mixed with sewage was witnessed. The areas worst-hit by flooding and foul smell included Lalchandabad, Toorabad, Dholanabad, M.A. Jinnah Road, Station Road, Hameed Pura Colony, Hirabad, Nai Para, Bhansinghabad, Ismail Shah graveyard and colony, Panhwer Colony, Rajar Colony and Pak Colony.

Most areas of Mirpurkhas district also experienced prolonged power outages during the rainfall.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2025