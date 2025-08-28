Leaders oversee emergency response to flood crisis

• PM orders NDMA to guard against urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot and Gujrat

• President asks Sindh to gear up for large flows; Nawaz asks lawmakers to help their constituents

• Minister announces compensation for Danyore nullah victims

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: The co­­u­­ntry’s federal and provincial lea­d­ership is overseeing a coordinated em­ergency response to the unprecedented flood crisis across the country.

No province or territory has escaped the water’s wrath — be it destruction from flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, devastating glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit Baltistan, crippling rains in Sindh or the overflowing rivers in Punjab.

Chairing an emergency meeting on Wedn­e­sday, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take immediate measures to address potential urban floo­ding in Punjab, particularly Lahore, Sialkot, and Gujrat.

The PM was briefed on high wat­er discharge pressure in the Ravi River at Jastar and Shahdara, and in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki, with monitoring stations also tracking conditions at Khanki, Balloki, and Qadirabad.

He emphasised the need to enhance flood and rainfall warning effectiveness, stressing timely information sharing between NDMA and Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Mana­gement Authority (PDMA) to minimise losses. He instructed key ministers and officials to reach Lahore immediately to ensure uninterrupted power supply, communication channels, and road restoration.

NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik briefed the prime minister on pre-emptive evacuations, safe relocations, and relief supply delivery, while army personnel and police services have been engaged for damage mitigation in flood-affected Punjab areas.

Zardari directs Sindh preparations

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep grief over the devastating floods, extending heartfelt condolences to families who suffered losses of life, property, livestock, and farms.

While appreciating the “exemplary valor and commitment” demonstrated by armed forces and eme­rgency rescue teams during this crisis, he specifically directed the government of Sindh — ruled by his own PPP — to immediately begin preparations to cope with the massive amount of water that is expec­ted to flow into the province in the coming days.

Expressing confidence in the nation’s resilience, President Zardari referenced Pakistan’s successful response to previous floods in 2010 and 2022, stating the country would overcome this trial with similar determination.

PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has reportedly directed the party’s federal and provincial ministers and lawmakers to immediately reach their constituencies and actively take part in flood relief activities. The directions came at a Sharif family meeting in Murree, where Nawaz, PM Shehbaz and CM Maryam discussed the devastation caused by the floods.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly asked the federal and Punjab governments to effectively coordinate with each other to deal with flood devastation and subsequent relief work.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief mi­­nister spoke to commissioners and deputy commissioners via video link, and directed them to moblise all resources for rescue and relief operations in the areas affected by flood across the province. She asked the participants of the meeting to ensure tents, food and medicines for the people affected by the flood.

CM Maryam also visited Shah­d­ara to review the flood situation and inspect the safety dam and other measures taken by the administration. The CM directed the administration and other relevant departments engaged in the rescue and relief activities to complete the evacuation process of the population and livestock from the river crossings at the earliest.

Muqam visits GB

Meanwhile, Kashmir, GB and Safron Minister Amir Muqam arrived in Gilgit on a three-day visit to monitor flood rehabilitation and relief activities, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by glacier lake outburst floods in the region.

During his visit, he met families of seven volunteers who lost their lives while attempting to restore water supply in the Danyore nallah. He announced Rs2 million in compensation for each slain volunteer’s family and promised the establishment of a memorial centre.

GB Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza briefed the Federal Minister on glacier lake vulnerability, noting that many downstream areas face risks of Glofs. The minister annou­nced that water supply to Danyore, Sultan­abad, and Mohammadabad would be restored soon as rehabilitation work continues.

Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad, Zulqer­nain Tahir in Lahore and Jamil Nagri in Gilgit contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2025