E-Paper | August 25, 2025

Pakistani, Indian leaders may address UNGA on same day

Anwar Iqbal Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 07:52am

WASHINGTON: For the first time since their four-day flare-up in May that brought South Asia to the brink of nuclear confrontation, the prime ministers of India and Pakistan will appear on the same day at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Sept 26.

According to a provisional schedule shared by UN officials, Pakistan may have a strategic advantage of speaking after India, giving it a direct platform to respond to New Delhi’s narrative.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead a high-level Pakistani delegation, which will include Deputy Prime Mini­ster Ishaq Dar, as well as the PM’s adviser on foreign affairs, Tariq Fatemi.

The 80th UNGA officially opens on Sept 9, with the high-level general debate running from Sept 23 to 29.

Brazil will speak first, followed by the US, where President Trump will deliver his first address to the UNGA in his second term.

This year’s theme is: ‘Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.’

According to the provisional list, India’s premier will speak in the morning, while Pakistan’s leader, along with the heads of Israel, China, and Bangladesh, is scheduled for later that day. Officials in New Delhi have indicated that their prime minister will also participate in the general debate.

Observers note that the back-to-back appearances of PM Shehbaz and Modi will underline the gulf in perspectives. While India is expected to stress sovereignty and security, Pakistan will be able to respond directly, emphasising Kashmir and regional peace as core issues.

A senior Pakistani diplomat said: “The world has seen how quickly South Asia can slide toward conflict. Without a just settlement of Kashmir, the UN’s own pro­mise of peace, development, and human rights cannot be fulfilled in our region.”

The 80th UNGA promises to be one of the busiest diplomatic seasons in years, taking place amid the Israel’s war on Gaza, the Ukraine conflict, and the lingering aftereffects of the May India-Pakistan war. For Islamabad, the message is clear: the world cannot ignore South Asia’s flashpoints, and Kashmir remains the key to lasting peace.

According to the provisional schedule, a special event on climate will be held on Sept 24, while a high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons will be held on Sept 26.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...
Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Size of the pie
Updated 24 Aug, 2025

Size of the pie

The discussions for a new NFC award should not end in a showdown between the centre and the provinces.
Full disclosure
24 Aug, 2025

Full disclosure

TRANSPARENCY and financial propriety of public servants and lawmakers are essential for a healthy democracy. These...
Defying reason
24 Aug, 2025

Defying reason

WHICHEVER way one looks at it, the recent arrest of two of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephews defies...