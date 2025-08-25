Pakistani, Indian leaders may address UNGA on same day

WASHINGTON: For the first time since their four-day flare-up in May that brought South Asia to the brink of nuclear confrontation, the prime ministers of India and Pakistan will appear on the same day at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Sept 26.

According to a provisional schedule shared by UN officials, Pakistan may have a strategic advantage of speaking after India, giving it a direct platform to respond to New Delhi’s narrative.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead a high-level Pakistani delegation, which will include Deputy Prime Mini­ster Ishaq Dar, as well as the PM’s adviser on foreign affairs, Tariq Fatemi.

The 80th UNGA officially opens on Sept 9, with the high-level general debate running from Sept 23 to 29.

Brazil will speak first, followed by the US, where President Trump will deliver his first address to the UNGA in his second term.

This year’s theme is: ‘Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.’

According to the provisional list, India’s premier will speak in the morning, while Pakistan’s leader, along with the heads of Israel, China, and Bangladesh, is scheduled for later that day. Officials in New Delhi have indicated that their prime minister will also participate in the general debate.

Observers note that the back-to-back appearances of PM Shehbaz and Modi will underline the gulf in perspectives. While India is expected to stress sovereignty and security, Pakistan will be able to respond directly, emphasising Kashmir and regional peace as core issues.

A senior Pakistani diplomat said: “The world has seen how quickly South Asia can slide toward conflict. Without a just settlement of Kashmir, the UN’s own pro­mise of peace, development, and human rights cannot be fulfilled in our region.”

The 80th UNGA promises to be one of the busiest diplomatic seasons in years, taking place amid the Israel’s war on Gaza, the Ukraine conflict, and the lingering aftereffects of the May India-Pakistan war. For Islamabad, the message is clear: the world cannot ignore South Asia’s flashpoints, and Kashmir remains the key to lasting peace.

According to the provisional schedule, a special event on climate will be held on Sept 24, while a high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons will be held on Sept 26.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2025