Karachi deluge cripples industries, halts exports

KARACHI: Torrential rains on Tuesday severely disrupted industrial operations across Karachi, with many factories unable to resume afternoon and night shifts due to urban flooding, road blockages, and transport shortages.

The rains also delayed export shipments as goods carriers were unable to move due to flooded roads and overflowing nullahs.

The industrial sector, which typically operates in three shifts, faced significant disruptions. The morning shift was only partially affected, but the torrential downpour in the afternoon led to widespread flooding, which caused a complete halt to the second and third shifts. Many industrialists had to reschedule export shipments planned for the evening, while some were forced to delay deliveries until Wednesday.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Junaid Naqi said that 20-30 per cent of workers in over 4,000 industries in Korangi could not make it to work due to the rains. Those who did arrive opted to leave early as the rains worsened in the afternoon.

“Overall, productivity in the area was 50pc lower due to workers leaving early,” Naqi said, adding that many workers were stranded on the roads due to the submersion of main thoroughfares.

In addition, many workers’ children were also reportedly stuck at their educational institutions until late at night, further compounding the situation. Industrial operations typically run across three eight-hour shifts, but the absence of workers due to the rains led to the cancellation of afternoon and night shifts.

Site Association of Industry (SAI) President Ahmed Azeem Alvi reported that while production remained normal in over 3,500 units, many workers left by 4pm, only to find themselves stuck in traffic caused by flooded roads and overflowing gutters. “Women workers in particular faced severe difficulties due to the lack of public transport in the evening,” Alvi said, adding that the cancellation of shifts would pose problems for export-oriented industries.

Alvi also pointed out that some workers had been forced to stay at the factories due to road closures and transport shortages. “It’s disappointing that no city authority has taken responsibility for managing the drainage system, despite Karachi’s vital role in generating revenue,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammad Tehseen, President of the F.B. Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), said attendance at over 1,000 units in F.B. Area was down by 20-25pc. He predicted that Wednesday would be even more challenging, as many workers who had struggled to return home on Tuesday may be unable to make it to work depending on the weather. “If the rains continue for another two or three days, industrial production will be severely impacted,” Tehseen warned.

In the retail sector, trading activity in the old city area, home to over 10,000 shops, was almost negligible. Sharjeel Gopalani, Patron-in-Chief of the All City Tajir Itehad, said that many shop owners stayed home after the morning rains, while those who did show up left by 3pm as rainwater flooded markets.

Haji Shahjehan, President of the Falahi Anjuman Wholesale Vegetable Market, reported that the footfall of customers in the New Subzi Mandi Super Highway wholesale market had been very low due to the heavy downpour. Additionally, supplies of vegetables from the upcountry were delayed.

With more rain forecast for the coming days, the industrial sector and retail markets in Karachi face an uncertain future, as widespread flooding continues to hamper both production and transport.

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moiz Khan said 80pc of the 4,500 units in the area halted production due to worker absenteeism. With 70pc of NKATI’s industries export-oriented, the suspension of second and third shifts will cause major disruptions. He added that rain and road closures have severely affected the supply chain for goods and raw materials.

