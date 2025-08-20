E-Paper | August 20, 2025

Heavy monsoon spell forecast for Sindh, Balochistan

Aamir Yasin Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 08:56am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast torrential rains in Sindh, parts of Balochistan, and other regions of the country in the coming days, advising the provincial disaster management authorities to make necessary arrangements.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating the country, particularly the southern parts.

Under the influence of these conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers, with scattered heavy falls, at times very heavy, are expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, and Jamshoro, while scattered showers are likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad till August 22 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershowers, with scattered heavy falls, are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibi, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur till August 22 with occasional gaps.

Subdued rain-wind/thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree/Galliyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Rajanpur), as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi) till August 22.

The Met Office warned that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, and Jamshoro.

Torrential rains may also generate flash floods in north and southeastern parts of Balochistan. Heavy falls, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period.

The public, travellers, and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and stay updated with the latest weather alerts.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2025

