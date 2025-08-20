‘Unprecedented’ downpour leaves Karachi paralysed

• Sindh govt declares holiday today to deal with aftermath

• City at a standstill as main thoroughfares closed off; underpasses submerged after storm drains overflow

• Flight operations at Jinnah International Airport disrupted

• Met Office warns of more rains to come as low-pressure area over Indian Gujarat likely to intensify

KARACHI: Unpre­cedented heavy monsoon rains lashed Karachi on Tuesday, claiming at least six lives, flooding neighborhoods, and leaving people frustrated and helpless with the Pakistan Meteorological Depar­tment warning of more showers to come.

The rains severely strained Karachi’s fragile infrastructure, causing storm water drains and sewers to burst, and bringing life in the bustling “City of Lights” to a grinding halt. Even upscale neigh­borhoods like Defence Housing Auth­ority and Clifton were severely affected, with rainwater flooding homes and adding to the misery of residents.

Shortly after the heavy rains hit the city, power outages swept across the city, plunging several areas into darkness and compounding the challenges faced by residents.The domestic and international flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi were also affected badly, with the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) confirming that several flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to alternative airport due to inclement weather.

By 10pm, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Guls­han-i-Hadeed 170­mm, or 6.69 inches, and the minimum rainfall was 66.2mm in Orangi Town, according to data released by the Met Office.

Due to severity of the situ­ation, the provincial admin­­istration anno­unced a public holiday in Karachi on Wednesday (today).

Anjum Niaz Zaigham, the focal person of the Met department, said that the rain did not broke previous records but “it’s unprecedented heavy downpour”.

“A low pressure area over Indian Gujarat caused heavy downpour in Karachi,” he said, adding that the next two days were very important for the city as another depression from Odissa, India, would reach Gujarat and was expected to become more intense on Wednesday and Thursday and affect Karachi and other southern areas.

Karachi’s major arteries, including Sharea Faisal, M.A. Jinnah Road, and I.I. Chundrigarh Road, were severely flooded, with hundreds of cars and motorcycles submerged. Thousands of commuters were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours, one of the worst jams in the city’s history, with many abandoning their vehicles as fuel ran low, adding to the chaos.

The worst-affect were the home-returning people, particularly women, who had to wade through waist-deep water in the business district of the metropolis. Thousands of them endured an agonizing ordeal, taking over 10 hours to reach home from work due to the city’s severely congested and flooded roads.

As many as six people died in rain-related incidents. Of them, five were killed in house and wall collapse incidents while the sixth died from electrocution, officials said.

The severity of the urban flooding in the city was starkly evident as a high-rise building in Soldier Bazaar was inundated up to its first floor during the downpour and 80 stranded residents were rescued.

A Rescue-1122 spokesperson told Dawn that the building was under water up to 1st floor with residents trapped. He said their rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information at around 5:41pm and rescued the residents.

However, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation claimed in a statement that despite the intensity of the downpour, the “metropolis returned to normalcy following the timely measures and directives issued by Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab”.

PM concerned over situation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressing concern over the heavy rains in Karachi and other cities.

CM House Spokesman Rasheed Channa said that the chief minister briefed the prime minister on the government’s relief efforts, noting that water drainage work began promptly after the rain subsided.

He said that he chief minister had ordered all relevant agencies to remain on high alert as heavy monsoon rains continue to affect the region.

The chief minister also instructed the traffic police to remain vigilant in low-lying and high-traffic areas, guiding the public during the inclement weather. Both leaders expressed regret over the loss of life and property, with the prime minister assuring the chief minister of federal support during the emergency.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori also called Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, briefing him on the rain-induced situation in Karachi and requesting federal assistance to alleviate the crisis.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2025