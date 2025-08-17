E-Paper | August 18, 2025

Fazl questions govt’s writ in tribal areas as various political parties set their demands

Abdullah Momand Published August 17, 2025 Updated August 17, 2025 11:20pm
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks in Islamabad on August 17. — DawnNewsTV
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks in Islamabad on August 17. — DawnNewsTV

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday questioned the government’s writ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal areas as various political parties set their demands in a declaration at the Awami National Party-organised multiparty conference (MPC) in Islamabad.

The ANP organised the conference, which was attended by representatives from the PPP, JI, MQM, JUI-F and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), among other parties

Speaking at the conference, Fazl said: “No doubt there is a question mark on the government’s writ [in KP’s tribal areas].”

He added that the tribal areas of the province are in the grip of armed groups, as people have to pay extortion money to them.

“Armed groups take 10 per cent of the officially approved funds,” he claimed.

He also questioned why there was a need to restore the jirga system after seven years of the merger of tribal areas with KP.

The multiparty conference also saw speeches by ANP central president Senator Aimal Wali Khan, National Democratic Movement chief Mohsin Dawar, Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and BNP-M’s Sanaullah Baloch, among others.

The conference’s declaration was read out by Aimal and termed the “ongoing unrest, terrorism and violation of constitutional rights in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as the result of past flawed domestic and foreign policies”.

It added that all the participating parties agree that sustainable peace and development in Pakistan is not possible without democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and the legitimate rights of provinces.

The resolution called for the cessation of all ongoing military operations in KP and Balochistan, adding that a truth commission should be formed under the supervision of the judiciary to conduct an impartial investigation into the human and financial losses.

“The so-called ‘death squads’ and illegal armed groups should be immediately eliminated, and the protection of public life and property should be ensured,” the resolution read.

It also called for the 18th Amendment to be fully implemented in accordance with its original spirit so that the provinces have their legitimate powers.

The declaration also “condemned” the conversion of the Frontier Constabulary into the Federal Constabulary, and opposed the proposal to merge the Levies with the police in Balochistan.

The failure to arrest the murderers of the ANP’s martyred leaders was also condemned. The declaration called for the establishment of a judicial commission for the killing of ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb.

Expressing regret over the flooding situation in KP, the MPC also postponed the ‘Islamabad Peace March’, previously scheduled for August 23.

“The new date of the Islamabad Peace March would be decided through mutual consultation,” the statement said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier in the week, Aimal said that the law and order in KP was deteriorating rapidly, and feared that the worsening situation in Bajaur may engulf the entire province.

Around 55,000 people have been displaced from different areas of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur tribal district due to the military operation, while 400,000 residents remain hostage to the suddenly-imposed curfew, local lawmaker Nisar Baz had told the KP Assembly on Monday.

