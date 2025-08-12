55,000 displaced from Bajaur due to military offensive, KP Assembly told

PESHAWAR: Around 55,000 people have been displaced from different areas of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur tribal district due to the military operation, while 400,000 residents remain hostage to the suddenly-imposed curfew, local lawmaker Nisar Baz told the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday.

During a debate on the law and order situation in the province with Speaker Babar Saleem Swati chairing the session, Mr Baz of the opposition Awami National Party insisted that the people displaced from his district due to a military operation against terrorismfaced multiple problems due to the government’s failure to cater for them.

He said that neither the provincial government nor the federal government had made any arrangements to meet the needs of displaced residents.

Mr Baz urged authorities to lift curfew to enable people to shift to safety.

Opposition demands end to curfew to help residents move to safety

“Almost the entire population is literally hostage to the curfew, which halted their migration. It’s astonishing why the government has imposed curfew in a situation when the people were relocating to safe areas,” he said.

The opposition lawmaker said that the displaced people were making arrangements on the self-help basis, with help coming in from some local political parties.

He complained that the government’s machinery was not visible in the critical situation. Mr Baz also said thatthe residents were struggling to move to safety due to a shortage of transport vehicles.

Mr Baz said thatthe displaced people had taken shelter in schools, while some had installed tents.

He complained that those residents lacked access to basic facilities, including food. He asked the provincial government on whose direction the curfew was imposed.

Ahmed Karim Kundi of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party said thatthe provincial government should clarify its position on the claim of interior minister Mohsin Naqvi that Chief MinisterAli Amin Gandapur was “giving extortion money”to terrorists.

“If terrorists are receiving extortion money from the chief minister, what will be the state of the common man’s security in this province?”

The opposition member said thatthe provincial government should reveal where it had utilised Rs700 billion received for fighting terrorism since 2010. He said thatthe province would getRs130 billion for the same purpose in the current financial year.

Mr Kundi said that the province’s people had lost trust in the chief minister about the law and order situation, especially in Bajaur district, as he had changed his statements about it multiple times.

“The chief minister issues one statement during meetings with those at the helm of affairs but releases another when in public,” he said.

The opposition lawmaker demanded that the chair forma house committee with representation from both treasury and opposition benches to make recommendations on the law and order situation after consulting all stakeholders.

Housing minister Dr Amjid supported the idea and said thatits recommendation should be taken up with Peshawar’s corp commander and the premier intelligence agency sector commander, who should also be called to the provincial assembly for a briefing on the security situation in the province.

Member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-InsafMalik Adeel Iqbal said thathis party always opposed military operations in the province because it made people stand against security forces.

He said that all controversial issues should be resolved through the traditional jirga system and talks. The chair later adjourned the session untilTuesdaydue to a lack of quorum.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025