Frontier Constabulary to be transformed into ‘nationwide federal force’: report

The government on Sunday decided to transform the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a “nationwide federal force” and will operate in all provinces and territories, state broadcaster PTV reported.

According to the FC’s website, the force is commanded by a senior police officer and headquartered in Peshawar. The force is administered and maintained by the federal government, which has the power to deploy the FC in any part of the country for “better protection and administration of those areas”.

The report stated that the revamped force will be named the “Federal Constabulary” and empowered to function across all provinces, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Sources confirm that this transformation will be formalised through amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, which are expected to receive approval from the federal cabinet,” PTV reported.

“Following the cabinet’s endorsement, a presidential ordinance will be issued to extend the jurisdiction of the FC across the entire country.”

PTV reported that following this process, recruitment will begin and new offices will be opened across the country. However, the force will still be commanded by senior officials of the Police Service of Pakistan.

This is not the first time such a move has been considered.

In 2018, then-Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government was considering a proposal to upgrade the FC to the Pakistan Constabulary to bring the force and incentives for its personnel on a par with those of other civilian law-enforcement agencies.

Talking to reporters during a visit to the FC headquarters, the minister said legislation would be made to that effect.