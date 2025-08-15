Ali Amin Gandapur vows ‘to go to any length’ for Imran’s release

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday vowed to go to any length to secure the “honourable release” of PTI founder Imran Khan, declaring himself “a rebel against the system” that had “unjustly imprisoned” their leader.

Addressing a public meeting at Paharpur Sports Stadium after leading a large rally from Al-Amin House, CM Gandapur said the Constitution and law gave them the right to reclaim their mandate and that they were ready to “take bullets on the chest” in their struggle.

The rally, organised as part of PTI’s protest movement on August 14, consisted of hundreds of vehicles and was welcomed at various points along the route to Paharpur.

In his fiery speech, the chief minister accused the state of “oppression” since May 9, 2023, adding that PTI supporters had endured arrests and violence but kept the party’s flag flying. “We will not commit suicide, we will fight. Those who shoot at us will face the same,” he declared.

He criticised the state for waging “war against its own people” and said that peace was essential for development. “If people have taken up arms, the state also bears responsibility,” he said, adding that while terrorism must end, the government should not oppress its citizens.

Highlighting cultural ties with Afghanistan, he called for better bilateral relations. He also announced that Paharpur would be granted district status.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2025