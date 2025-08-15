Bajaur residents asked to move to relief camps

• ‘Nine terrorists killed’ during targeted operation

• Registration begins for displaced families; each household offered Rs75,000

BAJAUR: As security forces claimed to have eliminated nine terrorists in an ongoing ‘targeted operation’, the district administration on Thursday ordered residents of 26 areas in the restive Lowi and War Mamund tehsils to evacuate their homes by Aug 16 for the ‘planned targeted operation’ against militants in Bajaur.

Sources claimed nine militants had been killed during the ongoing operation in Bajaur’s mountainous areas. They claimed that the operation, based on credible intelligence, involves both ground and aerial assets to neutralise the terrorist presence and was conducted in the Damadola area.

Official sources said militants tried to hide bodies in caves and hideouts, but security forces have systematically cleared these areas. However, the military’s media wing, ISPR, has not issued any statement in this regard so far.

Residents of 26 areas in both Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils, including Malangi, Sapary, Dawowgi, Mena Sulman Khail Khoorchai, Zagai, Gat, Agra, Gondai, Zari, Nakhtat, Mula Kalley, Bakaroo, Gohati, Chimialoo, Lar Kalan, Bar Kalan, Choohtra, Damadola, Inam Khoro Chinagi and Agra, have been told to evacuate their homes by 10am on Aug 16 for a short period to ensure their safety during the targeted operation against terrorists, according to a notification posted on the deputy commissioner Bajaur’s official Facebook page.

The notification, seen by Dawn, asked the residents of the specified areas to move to several relief camps in Khar using official transport arranged by the district administration. The notification added that the decision was intended to clear their areas of militants permanently.

Protest

Meanwhile, scores of people attended a demonstration on Thursday, calling for the protection of civilians in the ongoing operation in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils here.

People from all walks of life, including political and social activists, participated in the gathering held at Umary Chowk on the Inayat Kallay-Laghari road.

A number of senior political figures and members of the Bajaur Aman Jirga also took part in the demonstration, held two days after the death of a woman and her two children following a mortar shell allegedly hitting the house of a resident in the Erab area of Lowi Mamund tehsil on Tuesday. The attack also wounded two children from the affected family.

The participants, some of whom were carrying black flags, also chanted slogans for peace and against the offensive. Bajaur Aman Jirga chief Sahib Zada Haroon Rashid, PTI local MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman, former MNA Gul Zafar Khan, ANP district president Gul Afzal Khan, PTI senior activist Najibullah Khan Mamund, Malik Khalid Khan and Irfan Janbaz addressed the gathering.

They expressed their deep anger over Tuesday’s incident in the Erab area of Lowi Mamund, which left a woman and her two children dead and wounded two children.

They called on the authorities to investigate the incident and to take special care of the civilian population during the offensive to prevent such incidents in future.

The gathering, which continued for a couple of hours, ended after Dr Hamidur Rehaman informed the participants that the authorities had assured them of investigating the Tuesday incident.

He claimed that the authorities had also agreed with them to ask the residents to evacuate their homes days before the operation. In addition, he mentioned that the authorities also agreed to provide compensation for property damage to residents during the operation.

Registration to begin today

Authorities are set to initiate a registration process for displaced persons affected by the ongoing operation in Bajaur district, starting today (Friday), to provide them with financial support.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Planning and Finance) Saeedullah Jan said all arrangements had been finalised to start the process from Friday.

He mentioned that a registration centre has been established at the Utman Khail complex in Qazafi, equipped with 10 counters and five mobile verification units. He said it is a joint initiative of Nadra and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to offer a financial package of Rs75,000 to each displaced family from the provincial government.

Mr Jan said that under the package, each family would receive Rs50,000 for their arrival and Rs25,000 for transportation to facilitate their return. He said that displaced people from about 27 areas of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils would be paid digitally, regardless of whether they were staying in relief camps or with relatives.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, the provincial cabinet had approved Rs5 billion in relief funds for people displaced by the military operation in Bajaur’s Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils.

Also on Thursday, the district administration provided non-food items to displaced people staying at relief camps in Bajaur, including the Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2025