Operation launched in Bajaur after failure of talks: Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday informed provincial cabinet that security forces were conducting targeted operation in Bajaur tribal district after failure of negotiations between a local jirga and terrorists.

An official statement issued here said that Mr Gandapur chaired the meeting of cabinet and talked about law and order situation and condemned anti-state elements attempting to destabilise the country. He said that terrorism was unequivocally unacceptable as it impacted all people equally.

He said that provincial government adopted a proactive strategy and established jirgas to build public trust and enlist community support in the fight against terrorism. He said that proliferation of terrorism would not be tolerated and writ of government would be upheld without compromise.

The chief minister said that operations and forced displacement of civilians were not his government’s policy. He confirmed that no authorisation was given for such actions. He said that Section 144 was imposed in Bajaur to protect locals.

Cabinet approves establishment of camp for displaced persons

He said that it was duty of provincial government to provide all necessary support to those people, who voluntarily relocated owing to targeted operation. He said that there would be no negligence in that critical responsibility. He said that civilian casualties resulting from counter-terrorism efforts were unacceptable.

Mr Gandapur said that federal government expressed willingness to engage in negotiations with Afghanistan. He stated that provincial government was currently preparing its groundwork in that regard.

The meeting also granted approval for a wide range of departmental agenda items aimed at advancing the province’s development goals.

The cabinet approved creation of 36 new posts of field assistant in BPS-9 for Directorate General Agriculture Extension to strengthen agricultural support services across the province.

Cabinet also gave its consent for purchase of land for Institute of Management Sciences (IMSiences) to facilitate expansion and growth of the institution. It also approved creation of new posts in Directorate of Works and Implementation of sports and youth affairs department; appointment as independent members of Provincial Public Safety Commission for a period of four years.

The meeting approved increase in funds for Annual Development Programme scheme for “construction of access roads to tourist areas in Hazara division.” The project’s cost has been revised from Rs3.5 billion to Rs4.2 billion.

The cabinet also approved hiring of necessary staff for Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment under Market Based Salary (MBS) Policy, 2025. This measure is designed to bolster the directorate’s capacity to combat corruption effectively.

It also approved notification of Lower Tanawal Beer Valley as a community managed game reserve, which would help to protect local wildlife and promote sustainable management practices.

The cabinet approved submitting West Pakistan Historical Mosques and Shrines Fund Cess (Amendment) Act, 2025, to provincial assembly for enactment. It also approved submitting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Endowment Fund (Kalash Community) Bill, 2025, to provincial assembly for enactment.

An amount of Rs100 million was approved for setting up an endowment fund for Kalash community, to be spent on its social and cultural preservation, promotion, and cultural-cum-religious festivals, including funeral ceremonies.

The cabinet also approved Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance (Amendment) Act, 2025, and accorded approval to revised rates for number plates in terms of Section 25(6) of Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

The meeting approved amendments to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Act, 2011, and Provincial Ombudsman Employees (Terms and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2025.

The cabinet also approved Rural Areas (Village Councils) 25 Cleanliness Programme. The provincial government will fund the programme for one year, after which it will become self-sustaining through outsourced services, community fee collection and a digital payment system.

It also approved release of fund for purchase of land for Kalash valley roads amounting to Rs1583.807 million. The cabinet approved bridge financing amounting to Rs507.241 million for widening and carpeting of Booni Buzund Thorkow Road in Upper Chitral.

The cabinet approved the establishment of a camp for temporary displaced persons (TDPs) in Bajaur Sports Complex and also sanctioned immediate funds for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Under PDMA Civilian Victims Compensation Regulations, 2019, the cabinet approved a special compensation of Rs10 million for each deceased person and Rs2.5 million for each injured person, to be given to the legal heirs and the injured in Tirah incident.

