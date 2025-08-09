Inaugural flight from Zahedan to Quetta

QUETTA: The inaugural flight of Iran Air, launched by the Iranian government between Quetta and Zahedan, successfully operated on Friday.
An Airbus A-319 arrived at the Quetta International Airport at 09:15pm, and after a stay of over two-hours, departed for Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, at 11:30pm with 75 passengers on board.
Initially, the Iran Air will operate one flight per week between Quetta and Zahedan, with the frequency potentially increasing based on passenger demand.
A ceremony was held at the Quetta airport to mark the occasion, which was attended by the counsel general and officials of the Iranian Consulate in Quetta, a number of people from the business community and representatives from the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Quetta airport manager Waheed Shah, terminal manager Ismail Khoso, and the chief security officer of ASF were present to see off the passengers.
Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistani pilgrims will be barred from travelling by road to Iran and Iraq for Arbaeen due to security concerns.
In his social media post, Naqvi said, “After extensive consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Balochistan Government and security agencies, it has been decided that Zaireen will not be allowed to travel to Iraq and Iran by road for Arbaeen this year.”
