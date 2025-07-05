New travel system for Iran, Iraq pilgrims from 2026

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday made important decisions to facilitate pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq, including a new travel management system to be implemented from Jan 1, 2026, and an increase in flights for upcoming religious events.

The decisions were taken during a key meeting of the Special Task Force on Zaireen, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting, held on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was also attended by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

Under the new measures, the traditional Salar System will be abolished and replaced with a Zaireen Group Organisers model. From 2026 onwards, pilgrims will only be allowed to travel under registered organisers.

The FIA and other relevant bodies have been directed to prevent unauthorised individuals from entering Iraq under the pretext of pilgrimage.

Authorities informed the task force that 1,413 applications have so far been received for registration as Zaireen Group Organisers and the scrutiny process is currently under way.

The Civil Aviation Authority briefed the meeting that the number of weekly flights to Iran has already been increased from six to 15. Additionally, 107 special flights are being arranged for Arbaeen pilgrims heading to Iraq.

Further increase in the number of flights for Zaireen travelling to Iran and Iraq is also under consideration. A ferry service is also being launched to provide better travel facilities to pilgrims in the future. It was agreed that the security situation would be reassessed after Ashura before a final decision is made on the resumption of land travel to Iran and Iraq.

Mr Naqvi emphasised that, in light of the current situation, protecting Zaireen from any trouble or difficulty is the government’s top priority.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2025