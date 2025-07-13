E-Paper | July 13, 2025

Iran to launch direct flights from Quetta to boost travel, trade

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 05:29am

QUETTA: Iran Air plans to launch direct weekly passenger and cargo flights from Quetta to the Iranian cities of Zahidan and Mashhad in a move aimed at boosting trade and travel between the neighbouring countries, an Iranian diplomat announced on Saturday.

The new air service will help facilitate commerce, reduce travel time and costs for traders, and strengthen bilateral ties, said Ali Reza Rajai, Iran’s acting consul general in Quetta.

The announcement was made at a ceremony organised by the Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce.

The flights are intended “to facilitate trade and travel between Pakistan and Iran,” Rajai said, stressing the need for stronger cooperation.

Top officials from the airline, including Iran Air Chief Agha Karimi and Deputy Chief Agha Ismail, were also in attendance.

Mr Rajai said the new service would be critical for enhancing port-to-port cooperation between Pakistan’s Gwadar Port and Iran’s Chabahar Port.

He called for bureaucratic hurdles to be removed to improve bilateral business, including streamlined visa processes and affordable fares.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2025

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

