Misgivings in NA over haste to oust PTI leaders

• Gohar claims seats ‘being snatched through courts’

• Law minister distances govt from convictions, asks PTI to take their objections to court

• Naveed Qamar takes exception to ‘frequent’ presidential ordinances

ISLAMABAD: The convictions and disqualification of the PTI leaders dominated the National Assembly session on Wednesday, as the opposition party protested the haste with which the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified its members, while the government distanced itself from the decision.

After their conviction by multiple anti-terrorism courts in Punjab in cases linked to the May 9 violence, over a dozen PTI national and provincial lawmakers have been de-seated in light of the court decisions.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, while speaking in the house, made it clear that convictions were the outcome of a lawful judicial process and asserted that the government played no role in the process.

The opposition members entered the house carrying portraits of lawmakers disqualified by the ECP and sought to speak over the issue. However, they left the hall after NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq denied them permission, saying points of order were not allowed during Question Hour.

After the opposition walked out of the house, the proceedings were suspended on account of the quorum.

After the session resumed, PTI interim chairman Gohar Ali Khan, while speaking in the house, decried the treatment meted out to the former ruling party in the lead-up to and after the 2024 polls.

He said the PTI’s seats were being “snatched” through courts and warned that such convictions and disqualifications threatened the democratic process.

He said this was the first time in history that key opposition leaders had been disqualified, adding that the ECP transgressed its authority by disqualifying PTI lawmakers before their convictions had attained finality.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed the PTI also condemned the May 9 violence – in which military installations were also targeted — and asked how long this incident would be used to send lawmakers packing.

But Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar responded that it was the domain of the courts to pronounce verdicts. “This is a lawful process. Objections can be raised, but the forum to do so is also the court,” he remarked.

He cited the example of Jamshed Dasti who had been given interim relief by the Lahore High Court following his disqualification by the ECP. He said parliament was not the forum to decide the merits of ongoing prosecutions, adding that the constitutional framework required respect for judicial independence.

After proceedings were adjourned, the opposition members exited the house, raising slogans against the convictions and disqualifications. They also staged a protest outside the Parliament House building.

Tiff over ordinances

During Wednesday’s proceedings, two key lawmakers from the PPP and the PML-N — partners in the ruling coalition — got into an argument over the frequent promulgation of ordinances.

Before two recently promulgated ordinances were laid before the house for endorsement, PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar raised objections, saying the unnecessary promulgation of ordinances undermined parliament.

The objection came as a surprise to some, as his own party leader President Asif Ali Zardari is the one issuing the ordinances.

Mr Qamar noted that successive governments had been abusing and misusing the constitutional provision, which allowed the promulgation of ordinances in peculiar circumstances. “This whole process is anti-democratic and against the spirit of the Constitution,” he remarked.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, however, defended the ordinances, saying the process was in line with the Constitution and that no ordinance had unnecessarily been promulgated.

According to the minister, the heavens will not fall by the promulgation of ordinances. He said the house and the relevant committees could suggest amendments to the ordinances.

According to Article 89 of the Constitution, the president may, except when the Senate or the National Assembly is in session, if satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action, make and promulgate an ordinance, as the circumstances may require.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2025