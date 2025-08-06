Another attempt

IT has taken the PTI two years to arrive at an impasse. Despite persistent efforts — big and small, peaceful and chaotic — the party has remained unable to secure the release of its founder.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s reluctance to engage in dialogue has only deepened his isolation. It is unclear how much longer the PTI can sustain its resistance, or how far its leader is willing to go.

So far, pressure and disappointment do not appear to have broken him. But with the party’s organisational capacity severely diminished, questions remain about how long its stand-off with the state can continue.

Aug 5 was supposed to mark a symbolic turning point: two years since Mr Khan’s arrest.

The party, whose ’final call’ to secure their leader’s release last November had ended in blood and tears, had been instructed to re-mobilise and demonstrate its vigour. From initial reports, it appears to have fallen rather short of its goals.

Will this lead to a reassessment within party ranks, or perhaps even by Mr Khan himself? It remains to be seen.

What is clear is that the state has responded to each attempt by PTI workers to mobilise with firm resistance and is likely to continue to do so in the future. The intent appears to be to discourage any agitation by repeatedly demonstrating the latter’s futility. However, its heavy-handedness has not won the state greater legitimacy or public favour.

On the contrary, each crackdown has further alienated segments of the public and accelerated the erosion of trust in institutions. Those in power are surely aware of this, but there is a certain resignation to the status quo that nobody, especially not the civilian leadership, wishes to challenge. This is why Pakistan seems to be going nowhere; there is no end to the crisis in sight, and this is how things may continue.

The PTI has certainly been subjected to extraordinary pressure, and many of the actions taken against its leadership appear deeply troubling. Any political party would feel compelled to assert its rights in the face of such repression.

Yet, the PTI also ought to have realised that every failed attempt to challenge the regime would only embolden the latter further. The announcement of yet another round of protests last month invited disbelief because the party never seemed to have the strength or the strategy to mount a credible challenge. The PTI has long suffered from a lack of internal cohesion and organisation, and it, therefore, seemed fanciful of its leader to trust it with launching a forceful nationwide movement when it has never been weaker.

The attempt now seems to have faltered, and Pakistan remains just as mired in political stagnation. Without any leverage, the PTI could soon face tough choices.

