‘Haste’ raises eyebrows as ECP disqualifies another PTI lawmaker

• Seat falls vacant after order

• Chitral MNA decries conviction based on ‘political vendetta’

• Gohar warns commission to stick to Constitution

• ECP official says appeals process remains open

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified Abdul Latif, a PTI MNA from the NA-1 constituency (Upper and Lower Chitral), raising questions over the haste with which a flurry of similar decisions have been taken in recent days.

The move comes just a day after three other PTI lawmakers were disqualified, including a senator and the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

In a notification, the ECP said that under its July 29 order, Mr Latif was disqualified in accordance with Article 63(1h) of the Constitution. His seat in the National Assembly has become vacant following the disqualification.

In May, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad sentenced Mr Latif and four others to 27 years in prison for their involvement in the May 9, 2023, attack on the Ramna police station. The verdict was announced by ATC Special Court-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who found the accused guilty of arson, violence and attacking law enforcement personnel during the riots.

Earlier on Tuesday, a five-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard a reference, a representation and a complaint to de-seat Chitrali on the basis of Anti-Terrorism Court verdict of May 30, 2025. The bench reserved judgement, which was placed on its website after office hours.

“Deriving wisdom from the referred judgement wherein it has been held that “where there is a conviction recorded by a competent court against a person who is a member of the Parliament which has attained finality, the role and function of the Election Commission is confined to issuing notification of disqualification of the concerned member on the basis of the verdict of the Court,” it reads.

Despite his conviction, a firebrand Mr Latif denied the charges, claiming he was wrongfully convicted in retaliation for refusing a Rs2 billion bribe to support the “controversial” 26th Constitutional Amendment. Mr Latif described the conviction as politically motivated, calling it an act of vengeance.

‘Democracy at stake’

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed concerns over the disqualification of PTI lawmakers, warning that “democracy is at stake”.

Talking to a private TV channel, he acknowledged the growing concerns regarding the way political trials have been conducted, hinting that the situation had been clear from the beginning.

“We could see the writing on the wall,” he added.

The PTI leader also asked the ECP to refrain from justifying its actions and instead “follow the Constitution and the law”.

Appeals ‘open’

When asked for comment, a senior ECP official clarified that under the Constitution, a parliamentarian stood disqualified from office following a conviction.

The official explained that while the right to appeal remains intact even after disqualification, the disqualified member’s seat remains vacant until a court ruling overturns the conviction.

The official noted that if a member receives interim relief from a high court, which suspends the sentence, the disqualification remains in place. However, should higher courts overturn the conviction, the ECP would restore the individual’s victory notification.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2025