2 injured as Upper South Waziristan DC’s vehicle comes under attack

Umar Bacha Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 09:39pm
A photo of an attack on the South Upper Waziristan deputy commissioner’s vehicle in the Habib Kot Adana area of the district’s Ladha tehsil on Wednesday. — Upper South Waziristan Police
Two individuals, including a police constable, were injured when the South Upper Waziristan deputy commissioner’s (DC) vehicle came under attack near the Habib Kot Adana area of the district’s Ladha tehsil on Wednesday.

Upper South Waziristan Police spokesperson Shoaib Mehsood told Dawn.com: “According to the initial information, unknown assailants attacked DC Asmatullah Wazir’s vehicle when he was travelling to Maken area from Ladha.”

He said the DC, additional DC (ADC) for planning and development, a police constable and an assistant to the ADC for finance and planning were aboard the vehicle.

The police spokesperson said that DC Wazir and the ADC remained safe in the attack, but the assistant for the finance and planning ADC and Constable Gul Nawaz were injured.

He said that the injured were taken to the district headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

The spokesperson said a police team was sent to the area and was conducting a search to track down the armed assailants.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Last week, armed men abducted a truck driver and two labourers while setting their vehicle on fire in the Ladha area.

A police spokesperson said unidentified assailants intercepted a truck near Habib Kot, a suburb of Ladha.

Last Sunday, two militant commanders and the brother of a tribal elder were killed in a clash between the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (Gul Bahadar group) and family members of elder Malik Ashiq Noor in Dana area of Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district.

