E-Paper | August 05, 2025

Mother of seven children killed by husband over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Lyari: police

Imtiaz Ali Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 08:09pm

A mother of seven children was shot dead allegedly by her husband in an ‘honour’ killing case in Chakiwara area of Lyari on Tuesday, according to police.

“Bakhtawar, 40, was shot and killed by her husband at Miranaka [in Chakiwara, Lyari],” Chakiwara Station House Officer (SHO) Sajid Dharejo told Dawn.com.

“The husband was arrested, and the pistol used in the murder was recovered,” he added.

The police official said that the woman was asleep inside their home near Koyla Godam, Street-7, at around 1:30am when the suspect fired four shots. She sustained three bullet wounds and died on the spot.

“The murder appears to be an outcome of ‘honour’ killing,” Dharejo continued.

During the initial probe, the arrested man told the police that his wife used to talk with a man on her cell phone.

He had warned her not to do it, but she did not give any heed to his warning, the husband claimed.

The SHO said the husband is a labourer and hailed from Mansehra. The body of the victim was shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for legal formalities.

In Pakistan, ‘honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout last year, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue across Pakistan, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

Last month, two men were shot dead while a third one was injured over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Manghopir area, police had said.

Also last month, a man was killed over so-called honour in Sharifabad, according to police.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...
Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...