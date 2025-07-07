Two men shot dead over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Mangophir: police

Two men were shot dead while a third one was injured over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Manghopir area on Monday, police said.

‘Honour’ killings refer to the murder of individuals, predominantly women and girls, by family members who believe the victim has brought “dishonour” upon the family.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue across Pakistan, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

Manghopir police SHO Imran Ahmed Khan told Dawn.com, “The victim was in a relationship with a woman from their native town in Balochistan’s Bolan district.”

Khan added that the couple had arrived in Karachi about four days ago and were living with the man’s relatives near Gulshan Chowk in Mohammed Khan Colony.

He said as per the initial probe, the woman’s brother and other relatives traced the couple and shot the man along with his maternal uncle. Meanwhile, another maternal uncle was injured during the attack.

“Shaman, 25, and Ishaq Balach, 30, were killed, while Habibullah, 35, was injured,” SHO Khan said. “The suspects took the woman back to Balochistan after killing the two men.

He added that the bodies and the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, and that the police were waiting for the victims’ heirs to lodge a first information report to initiate formal legal proceedings.

Last month, two men were shot dead while a third was injured in what police described as an ‘honour’ killing in Karachi’s Ittehad Town, while in a separate incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a young man was also killed for the same reason, according to an FIR.