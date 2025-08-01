E-Paper | August 01, 2025

‘Honour killing’ victim couple’s burial in Lasbela resisted

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 09:28am

KARACHI: The couple and their minor son, allegedly murdered in the name of honour, were laid to rest near Ghaghar Phatak on Thursday after relatives of the women strongly resisted their burial in Lasbela, Balochistan.

The bodies of Abdul Majeed, 40, his wife Mrs Sakeena, 28, and their three-year-old son, Abdul Nabi, were recovered from their home near Ghaghar Phatak on Wednesday.

The couple had married of their own freewill about seven years ago. The police believed that the gruesome incident was linked with their marriage. The victims bore multiple injuries apparently caused with sharp-edged weapon, like axe.

The couple hailed from Lasbela where coffins were taken to but the relatives of the woman did not allow the burial in their area. Eventually, the bodies were brought back and laid to rest near Ghaghar Phatak, according to police and rescue services officials.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said in a statement that they had transported the bodies by ambulances to Lasbela but the couple’s relatives resisted their burial there. The bodies had to be brought back to the Edhi morgue at Sohrab Goth, he said.

Steel Town SHO Aslam Billu said that Imam Bakhsh, the brother of the deceased Abdul Majeed, had come to Karachi from Lasbela on Wednesday night to lodged an FIR against the deceased woman’s brother Shahzad alias Raja in the triple murder case.

Published in Dawn, Aug 1st, 2025

