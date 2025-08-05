E-Paper | August 05, 2025

Weather pundits warn of heaviest rain spell in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 10:42am

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned that a spell of heavy torrential rains will begin on Aug 5 (today), persisting till August 7, warning of urban flooding in some cities.

Officials warn that urban flooding is feared in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Islamabad over the next 72 hours.

According to the PDMA fact sheet, heavy rains have already claimed 163 lives so far this season, besides leaving 579 people injured and 215 homes damaged across Punjab.

The PDMA also predicted moderate to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers from August 5, with thunderstorms expected in upper catchment areas.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia placed all emergency centres on high alert, stating, “Our field teams are monitoring the situation 24/7, especially in vulnerable areas like Murree where landslides remain a serious threat.”

Meanwhile, the current rains and floods have filled the Tarbela Dam up to 91 percent of its full capacity and the Mangla Dam to 60pc, while major rivers currently show normal flow levels, say officials.

Residents in low-lying areas of 19 districts, including Faisalabad, Sialkot and Bahawalpur, have been advised to move to safer locations.

The PDMA has activated its emergency helpline 1129 and deployed special teams to prevent water accumulation in vulnerable cities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered immediate financial assistance for affected families as the province braces for what meteorologists predict could be the heaviest rainfall of this monsoon season.

The PDMA urged people to keep children away from storm drains and waterways. “One moment of carelessness can cost lives in these conditions,” it cautions.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...
Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...