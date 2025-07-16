28 killed across Punjab in rain-related incidents over last 24 hours: rescue official

At least 28 people were killed and 90 others injured in rain and storms across Punjab in the past 24 hours, provincial rescue service spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said on Wednesday.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and replenishing water supplies and agriculture. They are crucial to the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security. However, they also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

In the last 24 hours, roof collapses killed 12 people in Lahore, eight in Faisalabad, three in Sheikhupura, two in Okara, and one each in Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib and Sahiwal, according to the spokesperson.

Those seriously injured in rain-related roof and wall collapses across Punjab were immediately transported to the hospital, the spokesperson added.

PDMA issues Jhelum River flood warning

The PDMA has issued a flood warning for the Jhelum River, reporting that “exceptionally high” flooding ranging between 350,000 to 450,000 cusecs of water was expected upstream at Mangla. It also warned that associated nullahs of the river may attain high level flooding in the next 24 hours.

Addressing the high death and injury tolls across Punjab today, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that the injured were being provided with “the best medical assistance”, adding that assistance would also be provided to the families of the deceased.

The DG requested citizens to take precautionary measures in view of the rainy season to avoid loss of life and property.

Citizens were requested not to live in old mud houses, as the highest number of deaths were recorded due to roof collapses in dilapidated buildings and houses.

“Take care of children and never let them near electric wires, poles, or low-lying areas,” he added.

This year, 77 civilians were killed and 214 injured due to monsoon rains, according to a Punjab PDMA spokesperson, who added that 74 houses were affected and six livestock killed due to the rains.

Monsoon rains recorded in most districts of Punjab in last 24 hours

Sheikhupura recorded 217 millimetres of rain, Okara 170mm, Sahiwal 80mm, Chichawatni 130mm, Hafizabad 90mm and Kasur 85mm of rain in the last 24 hours, according to a PDMA spokesperson.

Additionally, maximums of approximately 170mm of rain were recorded in Lahore, 60mm in Faisalabad, 32mm in Mandi Bahauddin and 29mm in Jhelum. Rains were also recorded in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Mianwali, Multan, Gujarat, Layyah, Sargodha, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh.

More rains are forecast in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. This series of monsoon rains will continue till July 17, according to the PDMADG , who directed all the relevant departments to remain alert.

The PDMA spokesperson added that rains are expected to continue in Punjab today.

“There is a possibility of heavy rains in the upper reaches of rivers, including Lahore,” he said, adding that the PDMA’s provincial control room and district emergency operation centres were alerted.

Heavy rain and wind are expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Galiat, Mianwali, Narowal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, and DG Khan.

The PDMA said that there is a risk of flooding in rivers and canals in low-lying areas due to heavy rain, which poses a risk of landslides in the mountainous areas of Murree.

“Tourists and travellers should be extremely cautious during the forecast period,” it said, adding that citizens should also take precautionary measures.

Citizens are directed to call the PDMA helpline, 1129, in case of civil emergencies.