E-Paper | August 03, 2025

Heavy rain likely from tomorrow amid urban flooding risk

Aamir Yasin Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 08:21am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain, with wind-thundershowers in the upper and central regions of the country over the coming week. The department has asked provincial disaster management authorities and district administrations to take preventive measures against possible urban flooding.

According to the PMD, weak monsoon currents continue to move into the upper and central regions of the country and are expected to intensify from Aug 4. A westerly wave is forecast to strengthen on Aug 5. From Aug 4 to 7, rain, wind and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Kashmir. In Gilgit-Baltistan, hea­vy rainfall with occasional gaps is predicted from Aug 5 to 7.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to experience rain, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from Aug 4 to 7.

In Punjab and Islam­abad, rain and thundershowers, with scattered heavy falls, are predicted in several areas.

Balochistan is forecast to experience mainly hot and humid weather, al­t­h­ough rain, wind and thundershowers are expec­t­ed in northeastern and southern parts on Aug 6. Sindh is likely to see hot and humid conditions in most parts, with cloudy weather and light rain expected in coastal areas.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2025

