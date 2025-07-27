Badin village elder slays granddaughter ‘for honour’

BADIN: A village elder murdered his 22-year-old granddaughter by slitting her throat and surrendered before police in Fazil Rahu taluka of Badin district on Friday evening.

Adam Abro told the police that he murdered his granddaughter, Fahmida Abro, “for honour” when she returned home after staying away for many days. The family is a resident of Adam Abro village, which is named after the elder and situated in the Fateh Abad union council.

The area police went to his home and took the woman’s body into their custody for a post-mortem examination. They said the suspect used a knife to slit her throat.

Fazil Rahu DSP Abdul Rahim Khaskheli told the media that circumstantial evidence suggested some other persons might also be involved in the murder. He said Abro surrendered before the Tarai police, who shifted him to the Model police station from where he was to be handed over to the Kario Ghanwer police for the registration of the murder case.

Residents of the village told the media that the woman had left her home to contract a freewill marriage with a man who lived in the same neighbourhood but he deceived her. She returned to her parents’ home in the early hours of Friday and was killed hours later, they added.

Her body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2025