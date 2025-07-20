4 terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kalat operation: ISPR

Security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

There has been an increase in the frequency of attacks against security forces in Balochistan in recent times. Earlier this week, three people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger bus was fired upon in Kalat.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the intelligence-based operation took place on the night of July 19-20, upon the “reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan”.

In May this year, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna-Al-Hindu­stan.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, [our] own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement read.

According to the ISPR, weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the dead terrorists, who were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Meanwhile, PTV News reported that security forces seized a Fitna Al Hindustan flag as well.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the statement concluded.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to security forces for killing the four terrorists in a statement from his office.

“The security forces are always determined to eradicate terrorism,” the president was quoted as saying. “Terrorism will be defeated at all costs with national unity.”

The statement added that operations against terrorism will continue.

“Fitna Al Hindustan will be pursued till the end,” the president was quoted as saying.

On Saturday, a senior officer belonging to the security forces was martyred in a bomb attack at the Western Bypass area, according to officials.

Police said a magnetic explosive device was attached to the officer’s vehicle, which exploded in the Jabl-i-Noor area, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta.

CCTV footage from a nearby camera showed a motorcyclist passing close to the vehicle moments before the explosion. He reportedly attached the explosive device to the driver’s side door. A few seconds later, the blast took place.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081. KP has seen an increasing trend of terrorism-related incidents.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a Balochistan Constabulary acting deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a constable were martyred and two others suffered injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on the National Highway in the Mastung district, provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

According to Rind’s statement, “A police convoy coming from Kalat to Quetta was targeted by terrorists.

“Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam were martyred in the attack, while Constable Taj Muhammad and Constable Khursheed Ahmed were injured,” he said.

Rind further said that the dead bodies and injured personnel were transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

“Terrorist incidents are a manifestation of the despair of the enemies of peace. The morale of the people of Balochistan and the security forces cannot be diminished,” the spokesperson said.