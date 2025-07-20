Security official martyred in Quetta blast

QUETTA: A senior officer belonging to security forces was martyred in a bomb attack at the Western Bypass area on Saturday, according to officials.

Police said a magnetic explosive device was attached to the officer’s vehicle, which exploded in the Jabl-i-Noor area, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta.

Dawn withheld the martyred officer’s name and rank as there was no official announcement regarding the martyrdom.

However, officials said CCTV footage from a nearby camera showed a motorcyclist passing close to the vehicle moments before the explosion. He reportedly attached the explosive device to the driver’s side door. A few seconds later, the blast took place.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and moved the officer’s body to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta.

Initial investigation revealed it was a remote-controlled explosion. The window panes of nearby shops and buildings were smashed due to the intensity of the blast.

Police said the officer had gone to the Jabl-i-Noor graveyard to offer fateha on the grave of his father. He was leaving the graveyard when he was targeted.

No other casualty was reported in the blast.

Police and CTD officials were investigating the incident.

The martyred officer belonged to the Muslim Bagh area of Pishin and was serving in the army for the last 10 years. He is survived by a wife and three sons.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2025