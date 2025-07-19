5 terrorists killed, 8 arrested in Malakand CTD operation: local official

At least five terrorists were killed, two others were injured and eight were arrested in an operation carried out by police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district on Saturday evening, according to a local official.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Dargai tehsil Assistant Commissioner Waheedullah Khan told Dawn.com that a major operation was carried out in the Mehrday area of Malakand today.

“Police and CTD took part in the successful operation,” the AC said. “Five terrorists were eliminated and two were injured while eight were captured alive.”

The AC added that the arrested terrorists were transported to the CTD centre, while the injured were moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dargai.

The Dargai AC confirmed to Dawn.com that the terrorists belonged to the TTP and were behind attacks in the region.

Earlier today, nine terrorists were killed and three security officers were injured in an exchange of fire during an operation in KP’s Hangu district, police said.

“Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation, District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Khan is undergoing treatment at the Kohat Combined Military Hospital,” a statement issued by Kohat Regional Police Officer Deputy Inspector General Abbas Majeed read.

“The operation is continuing successfully and full action is being taken against the terrorists,” the statement added. It further read that DPO Khan was out of danger.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081. KP has seen an increasing trend of terrorism-related incidents.

Faced with increasing attacks by militants, security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan.

Earlier this week, three “wanted terrorists” were killed during a joint operation between the regional police and the CTD in Bannu district.