CTD arrests suspected militant linked with proscribed outfit in Karachi

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday said it has arrested a suspected militant linked with the outlawed Zainebiyoun Brigade (ZB) and allegedly involved in killing people on sectarian grounds, according to a statement.

The militant group was added to the list of proscribed organisations in June of last year. It has also been designated by the US State Department as a terrorist organisation since 2019.

The decision to ban the Zainebiyoun Brigade was notified after the escalation of tensions with Iran in January 2024.

“The CTD conducted an action in Soldier Bazaar and apprehended the suspect Syed Mohammed Moosa Rizvi alias Kamran who has been hiding for a considerable period to avoid arrest,” the statement said.

It added that the suspect was associated with the banned Zainabiyoun Brigade.

“During interrogation, the suspect have revealed he along with his accomplices had shot dead Qari Khurram and injured Mohammed Madani and Naveed Khan on Sept 5, 2023 in Taimuria area over ‘sectarian rivalry’,” the statement added.

He also gunned down Sher Khan in limits of Mobina Town police on Sept 20, 2023, it added.

As per the statement, the held suspect with his accomplices gunned down Janat Gul in the jurisdiction of Sachal police on Nov 26, 2023 over the same sectarian grounds.

“The suspect was also ‘facilitated’ for targeted killing of Syed Mohammed Abu Hashim in Samanabad area on Nov 13, 2024,” the CTD said.

“The suspect is an important member of Zainbon Brigade who had remained involved in sectarian killings directly or indirectly,” the statement read, adding that the outfit used to provide funding to him regularly.

The CTD had already registered cases against him over terror financing and other crimes and now arrested him while further investigation is under way.

Earlier in the week, three terrorists belonging to the proscribed Fitna al Khawarij group were arrested in Karachi by Sindh Rangers and CTD during a joint operation based on intelligence information, an official statement had said.

Last year, two suspected criminals were arrested and put behind bars for their alleged involvement in incidents of street crime are found to be associated with the ZB militant group and involved in the targeted killings of as many as 13 persons on sectarian grounds within a short span of around six months, a probe conducted by the CTD found.