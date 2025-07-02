Assistant commissioner among 5 killed in Bajaur blast

At least five people, including an assistant commissioner, were killed and 11 others injured on Wednesday as a government vehicle was targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafique told Dawn.com that five people, including two policemen and a civilian, were killed in an explosion targeting the vehicle on Nawagai Road in Siddiqabad railway attack area of Khar tehsil.

The deceased include Nawagai Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faisal Ismail, Tehsildar Abdul Wakil, Subedar Noor Hakim, and police constable Rashid, according to the DPO.

“The blast was so intense that the vehicle targeted was completely destroyed,” he said, adding that 11 people were injured in the blast and immediately transported to Khar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

DPO Rafique said security was heightened in the area and relief activities were underway.

KP Health Adviser Ihtisham Ali contacted Khar DHQ’s district health officer and the medical superintendent to enquire about the well-being of those injured in the attack.

“An emergency has been imposed in Bajaur hospitals and health department staff have been alerted for first aid,” he said in a statement.

The health adviser strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the demise of AC Ismail and others in the incident. He assured the public that medical assistance would be provided to the injured.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report on the blast from the Malakand regional police officer (RPO).

He also ordered to speed up intelligence-based operations against TTP and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department’s additional inspector general of police to send a special team to Bajaur.

“A special branch is obtaining intelligence related to the incident,” Hameed said, adding that according to initial information, the TTP targeted the assistant commissioner’s vehicle.

Hameed said that teams were formed “to arrest the elements involved in the incident while all necessary evidence is being collected from the spot”, adding that bomb disposal teams were present on site.

Those elements disturbing the country and province’s peace will be strictly dealt with, the KP police chief said.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed that medical facilities be provided to the injured, according to KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif.

Saif, in a statement, strongly condemned the incident and said the loss of lives was regrettable.

“Those who are hostile elements to the country will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious purposes and will be brought to justice.”

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah also condemned the incident. He directed the district administration and health department to remain on full alert, provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and utilise all available resources to deal with the emergency situation.

Condemnations

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed his grief over the deaths.

The president also extended his condolences and sympathies to the victims’ families and offered prayers for the deceased.

“Terrorists are the enemies of humanity who target people,” Zardari asserted, reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to take “all possible measures to complete [the] eradication of the scourge of terrorism”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the attack on X.

“I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Nawagai assistant commissioner, tehsildar and other officials in this blast,” he said in a statement.

“Terrorists are staunch enemies of the nation and country [and] do not want peace and tranquillity.”

Extending his prayers to the families of the deceased, Bilawal wrote, “Every individual in Pakistan is united in the war against terrorism.”

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also strongly condemned the incident.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

He denounced the targeting of AC Ismail’s vehicle as a “cowardly and shameful act”, urging that those responsible be brought to justice.