Security forces foil infiltration bid by terrorists on Pak-Afghan border: state media

Security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Pak-Afghan border and arrested five “alleged suicide bombers”, state-run PTV News reported on Friday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

“Pakistani security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt by Khawarij along the Pak-Afghan border,” PTV News reported, citing security sources.

Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to terrorists.

PTV said, quoting security sources, that on July 17, at around 5pm, Khawarij tried to cross the border and enter Pakistan, but the forces, on receiving immediate information, set up checkpoints at various places and prevented them from proceeding ahead with their attempt.

“The Khawarij advanced towards Azizkhel and Mandikhel, but due to the heavy presence of security forces, they were forced to take refuge in the mosque in Besikhel, where the forces immediately surrounded them and forced them to surrender,” the state broadcaster said.

All five suspects arrested are Afghan citizens aged between 15 and 18. Three of them also have Afghan identity cards. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Security authorities have issued an alert in the border areas and are continuing search operations to stop potential terrorists, PTV added.

“Security sources say that India is giving full support to the Khawarij separatist movement to fuel terrorism in Pakistan,” PTV News said.

ASI, constable injured in quadcopter attack: police

A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were injured when the Meryan police station in KP’s Bannu area was struck by terrorists with a quadcopter drone today.

Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi told Dawn.com that this was the sixth time the police station was attacked by quadcopters, resulting in injuries to two police officials.

“The injured ASI and police constable were moved to the district headquarters hospital for medical assistance,” DPO Kulachi said, adding that Meryan police station was “crucial for combating terrorists in the district”.

The DPO said that terrorists had started using quadcopters to target police infrastructure and personnel.

“National unity and support are significantly needed to fight collectively against the terrorists and eliminate them,” the DPO said “Police alone cannot handle them without the cooperation of the public.”

Earlier this month, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan by an “Indian proxy”, killing at least 30 terrorists in North Waziristan district, ISPR had said.

On July 9, security forces killed eight militants attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Bajaur district.

Official sources said the militants were killed in Lowi Mamund tehsil after they tried to cross into the district from Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

Pakistan witnessed a slight overall decline in militant violence during June 2025 despite several high-profile attacks, according to data released by an Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (Picss).

The monthly security assessment shows there were a total of 78 militant attacks across the country in June, resulting in at least 100 fatalities, including 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of peace committees, the organisation said in a press statement.