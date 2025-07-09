E-Paper | July 09, 2025

Eight militants trying to infiltrate from Afghan side killed

Anwarullah Khan Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 07:49am

BAJAUR: Security forces on Tuesday killed eight militants attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Bajaur district.

Official sources said the militants were killed in Lowi Mamund tehsil after they tried to cross into the district from Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

Upon receiving intelligence about a group of Fitna al-Khawarij militants attempting to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border in Lowi Mamund tehsil’s mountainous areas, security personnel responded swiftly, foiling the attempt and eliminating all eight militants, the sources said.

They said that following the successful action, the security forces have further tightened surveillance and monitoring of the border areas to prevent any future infiltration of Fitna al-Khawarij militants from the Afghan side.

While the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), did not release an official statement about the operation, local residents confirmed the clashes between security forces and militants in the area.

According to the residents, the clashes between the security forces and the militants, which continued for several hours, left one child wounded.

They said that the injured child — identified as Muhammad Khan, son of Abdur Rouf — was first taken to Larkholozo Hospital and later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

The security forces’ fresh action against militants in Bajaur came about a week after a bomb explosion targeted a government vehicle in the Sadiqabad area of Khar tehsil on July 2, killing five people, including Nawagai Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail and Tehsildar Abdul Wakeel Khan, and injuring 17 others, including four policemen.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2025

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Killing fields
09 Jul, 2025

Killing fields

AS Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, along with their respective delegations, sat down to dinner in the White...
Crypto rush
09 Jul, 2025

Crypto rush

STEP by step, Pakistan is, at least on paper, moving closer to recognising, adopting and regulating cryptocurrencies...
Another plan
09 Jul, 2025

Another plan

FAILING to plan is planning to fail, as the old saying goes. This seems to have occurred in the case of Karachi, a...
Green tokenism
Updated 08 Jul, 2025

Green tokenism

Climate decisions must be based on facts, not politics — guided by independent science and open to public scrutiny.
Cotton decline
08 Jul, 2025

Cotton decline

PAKISTAN’S cotton economy is in a crisis. Production has fallen from a peak of 14m bales 10 years ago to 5.5m ...
Pet problems
08 Jul, 2025

Pet problems

PAKISTANIS’ obsession with exotic pets keeps ending in tragedy. Incidents like the recent lion attack in a Lahore...