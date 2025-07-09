Eight militants trying to infiltrate from Afghan side killed

BAJAUR: Security forces on Tuesday killed eight militants attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Bajaur district.

Official sources said the militants were killed in Lowi Mamund tehsil after they tried to cross into the district from Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

Upon receiving intelligence about a group of Fitna al-Khawarij militants attempting to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border in Lowi Mamund tehsil’s mountainous areas, security personnel responded swiftly, foiling the attempt and eliminating all eight militants, the sources said.

They said that following the successful action, the security forces have further tightened surveillance and monitoring of the border areas to prevent any future infiltration of Fitna al-Khawarij militants from the Afghan side.

While the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), did not release an official statement about the operation, local residents confirmed the clashes between security forces and militants in the area.

According to the residents, the clashes between the security forces and the militants, which continued for several hours, left one child wounded.

They said that the injured child — identified as Muhammad Khan, son of Abdur Rouf — was first taken to Larkholozo Hospital and later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

The security forces’ fresh action against militants in Bajaur came about a week after a bomb explosion targeted a government vehicle in the Sadiqabad area of Khar tehsil on July 2, killing five people, including Nawagai Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail and Tehsildar Abdul Wakeel Khan, and injuring 17 others, including four policemen.

