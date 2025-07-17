Warning of ‘exceptionally high flood’ in River Jhelum

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division on Wednesday warned of “exceptionally high flood” in River Jhelum in the next 24 hours, producing 350,000- to 450,000-cusec stream and asked “all concerned to remain alert”.

Although alert, both Indus River System Authority (Irsa) and Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) responding to warning are jubilant and promising to “absorb” the entire stream at Mangla Dam, where such cushion is available.

According to Irsa spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana, the authority would do its best to store the entire stream. “In fact, the authority was hoping, and praying, for River Jehlum to swell during this monsoon and yield some additional water. At present, Mangla Dam is standing at 1,186 feet, against its maximum level of 1,242 feet – it still can go up by 56 feet. It is holding 3.41 million acre feet of water, whereas it can go up to 7.3 million feet.

“Irsa’s optimism of absorbing the entire flood wave is based on the filling criteria. Unlike Tarbella, where after reaching a certain level, only one foot of water can be stored in 24 hours. Mangla Dam does not have any such restriction. It can absorb triple the amount of water which is being warned against, the authority’s spokesman claimed.

Irsa, Wapda officials say Mangla Dam still has 56 feet to fill; ex-official cautions about a catch

“Wapda is also determined to host it all,” says Azam Joya, General Manager (Coordination and Monitoring). But still, Wapda has moved all experts to Mangla Dam, set up a control room and is now evaluating all reports and monitoring river and its tributaries. Those managing Tarbella Dam are also onboard and providing back-up to the Mangla mangers. “Yes, Mangla Dam does not have any filling restrictions, but history of its filling is a guide and the authority is keeping that in mind. If the wave remains within the limits of forecast, things would remain under control,” he believed.

Mangla Dam GM Fakhar Jahan is equally confident and terms the situation at Dam “normal.” In an official communication, he says “in this regard (warning of high stream in river Jhelum), it is to inform that dam is being monitored vigilantly in accordance with approved standard operating procedures (SOPs). At present, the situation at dam is normal.

The hydrology directorate remains fully operational round-the-clock and closely observing the prevailing conditions. There is ample storage available to safely absorb the anticipated inflows and any potential peak. And relevant stakeholders will be promptly informed of the actual inflows received at Mangla Reservoir.“

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2025