E-Paper | July 06, 2025

Of bricks, cauldrons and brotherhood: how Haleem unites Muharram mourners

Shazia Hasan Published July 6, 2025 Updated July 6, 2025 12:52pm

KARACHI: Haleem is more than a delicious meat and lentil dish during Muharram. It is a rich tradition that has been going on for centuries.

That is also why those youngsters seen whiling away their time in the streets, playing cricket or football, are seen stacking two or three bricks or gathering pieces of wood by the roadside for putting together makeshift stoves.

Hands known for hitting powerful shots, sixes and fours that broke so many windows in the neighbourhood prove helpful otherwise. They chop onions, wash wheat and lentils, clean meat and stand for hours stirring the contents of the cauldrons on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Haleem cooks the entire night. It is a slow-cooked stew. Therefore, preparations for cooking it take time. No problem. No one minds. If one set of hands gets tired of the stirring, another takes over. They may take turns, but no one backs out.

You get to witness such sights all over town — in lanes and streets, by the roadsides, footpaths and on roundabouts. They are especially present in areas from where the Muharram procession will pass. And the Haleem had better be ready by then.

Of course, all Haleem is not just cooked outdoors. It is also cooked in homes. But all the Haleem on these two days is cooked for Niaz distribution.

Haleem cooked together is also shared with the people in mourning throughout this period, especially on Ashura, and also with friends, relatives and the less fortunate.

It symbolises charity, unity and respect, as most of the people cooking the traditional dish are Sunnis, who offer it to their Shia brothers and sisters, who are busy with their religious obligations during this time.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The Imambargahs that shaped Karachi’s soul

The Imambargahs that shaped Karachi’s soul

From humble pre-Partition origins, and born out of unwavering devotion, Karachi’s earliest imambargahs organically evolved into dynamic spiritual anchors that have defined the city’s cultural fabric over the decades.

Opinion

Editorial

No preparedness
Updated 06 Jul, 2025

No preparedness

With frequency of calamitous weather events increasing, the country cannot afford to be in denial after every tragedy.
Saarc’s future
06 Jul, 2025

Saarc’s future

FOR nearly a decade, Saarc has lain dormant, a victim of India’s stubborn refusal to engage with Pakistan. The...
PSB’s waning authority
06 Jul, 2025

PSB’s waning authority

IT has been two decades since the National Sports Policy was introduced but its implementation leaves much to be...
Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?