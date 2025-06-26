Muharram to begin from tomorrow as moon sighted, Ashura to fall on July 6

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the Muharram moon has been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on June 27 (Friday).

Accordingly, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 6 (Sunday).

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is also a month of mourning, observed in particular by Shia Muslims worldwide, commemorating the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where, amongst many, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Imam Husain, was martyred, and other family members were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

A notification by The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said, “In pursuance of the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, in its meeting held today at Quetta, the Federal Government in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Islamabad, hereby announces that the moon of Muharram-ul- haram 1447 AH has been sighted.”

“Therefore, the 1st Muharram-ul-haram 1447 AH, shall commence from Friday, June 27 2025,” it added.

Govt to tackle religious hate online

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Interior announced that it planned to take strict action against elements spreading religious hate on social media as part of a security plan ahead of the month of Muharram.

According to a statement from the ministry today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting aimed at reviewing the security plan for the month.

“It was decided that action will be taken against elements inciting religious hatred on social media in light of Muharram,” it said.

“In this regard, PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) has been instructed to monitor hateful content on electronic and social media.”

The meeting reviewed the security plan for Muharram in all provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, in detail, planning to take necessary administrative measures to ensure a peaceful Muharram across the country.

Naqvi promised to cooperate on all possible fronts to ensure peace, particularly in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

On the matter of internet and mobile phone service being suspended during processions, the meeting detailed that the decision will be taken in consultation with each province, keeping in view the security situation of each respective province.

“All the necessary steps and decisions will be taken with the mutual consultation,” the minister said, warning that no one would be allowed to incite religious hatred or provocation.

Karachi police sets up control rooms for security

A day earlier, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed all deputy commissioners to finalise Muharram arrangements in consultation with religious leaders, ulema, and concerned permit holders and organisers of Muharram processions.

According to a statement, deputy commissioners prepared their contingency plans and submitted the details to the commissioner. They said that they have established control rooms for guidance and facilitation.

Karachi district administration decided to provide foolproof security for processions during Muharram.

The commissioner directed all relevant departments to prioritise alternative traffic arrangements, cleanliness, civic facilities, road repairs, water supply, and street lighting.

Commissioner Naqvi also asked K-Electric to avoid load-shedding at processions on Ashura.

A meeting, chaired by Additional Commissioner Ghulam Mehdi Shah, was attended by senior police officials, Rangers, traffic police, security agencies, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, water board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, and other departments.