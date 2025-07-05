E-Paper | July 05, 2025

Trump says ‘probably 12’ tariff letters being sent out on Monday

AFP Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 02:43pm
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on board Air Force One on the way to New Jersey, US on July 4, 2025. — Reuters/Nathan Howard
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on board Air Force One on the way to New Jersey, US on July 4, 2025. — Reuters/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had signed 12 trade letters to be sent out next week ahead of an impending deadline for his tariffs to take effect.

“I signed some letters and they’ll go out on Monday, probably 12,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that the countries to which the letters would be sent will be announced on the same day.

His comments come days before steeper duties — which the president said on Thursday would range between 10 and 70 per cent — are set to take effect on dozens of economies, from Taiwan to the European Union.

The tariffs were part of a broader announcement in April where Trump imposed a 10pc duty on goods from almost all trading partners, with a plan to step up these rates for a select group within days.

But he swiftly paused the hikes until July 9, allowing for trade talks to take place.

With less than a week to go before July 9, Pakistan and the United States concluded a critical round of trade negotiations yesterday, reaching an understanding on a deal that could shape the future of the country’s key export sectors.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Commerce Secretary Jawad Paal, was aiming to finalise a long-term reciprocal tariff agreement that would prevent the re-imposition of a 29 per cent tariff on Pakistani exports — primarily textiles and agricultural products.

The agreement, when signed, could lead to incre­ased Pakistani imports of US goods — notably crude oil — and potential Ameri­can investment in Pakistan’s mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Projects like the Reko Diq copper and gold mine and related energy infrastructure were a focus of the discussions. The deal could also pave the way for expanded engagement through the US Export-Import Bank.

Countries have been pushing to strike deals that would help them avoid these elevated duties.

So far, the Trump administration has unveiled deals with the United Kingdom and Vietnam, while Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily lower staggeringly high levies on each other’s products.

As his July 9 deadline approaches, Trump has repeatedly said he plans to inform countries of US tariff rates by sending them letters.

Aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said sending notices would be much easier than “sitting down and working 15 different things”.

He added: “You know, with the UK, we did that. And it was great for both parties. With China, we did that, and I think it’s very good for both parties.”

But he said it was “much easier to send a letter saying, ‘Listen, we know we have a certain deficit, or in some cases a surplus, but not too many. And … this is what you have to pay, if you want to do business [with] the United States’”.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?
Restraint needed
Updated 04 Jul, 2025

Restraint needed

It should be borne in mind that the majority of voters in KP voted the PTI into power, and the electorate’s choice should not be trivialised.
Civil strangulation
04 Jul, 2025

Civil strangulation

THE HRCP has sounded the alarm about the increasingly shrinking space in which it is allowed to function. In a...
Unabated violence
04 Jul, 2025

Unabated violence

SEVERAL acts of terrorist violence over the past couple of days illustrate the grave threat militant groups continue...