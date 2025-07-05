Muharram 9 central procession underway in Karachi amid tight security

Karachi’s central mourning procession of Muharram 9 left Nishtar Park towards its destination of Hussainiya Iraniyan Imambargah in Kharadar on Saturday amid tight security, according to police.

Earlier in the week, Karachi Traffic Police issued a traffic plan for Muharram 8 to 10, outlining the procession routes as well as alternative traffic flows.

Stringent security measures are being taken across the country, such as army deployment as well as a crackdown on sectarian content and hate mongers, ahead of Ashura (Muharram 10), which will be observed tomorrow.

“At 1:29pm, the 9th Muharram-ul-Haram procession [departed] from Nishtar Park,” the Karachi Police said in an alert.

Cellular services were also suspended in the areas adjoining the central procession’s route as well as the smaller procession’s routes across the city, according to a letter by the Sindh IGP.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar reviewed the security arrangements for the 9th Muharram processions at various locations in the city.

He was accompanied by Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Senator Waqar Mehdi and Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Home Minister Lanjar directed the law enforcement agencies to take foolproof security measures, according to the press release.

Lanjar, along with Mayor Wahab, also met with the organisers of today’s central procession.

On Friday, more than 5,500 police personnel were deployed across Karachi for the security of 8th Muharram processions.

More to follow